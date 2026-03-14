For The Jammiest Egg Yolks, Give Them The Confit Treatment

For many of us eggheads, there's a certain jamminess we're always chasing when making eggs at home. Maybe you've had the perfect eggs at a fancy restaurant, and ever since, you've wondered how the yolk was so extra buttery, velvety, and lush. Well, wonder no more — we've got the simple secret to gorgeously jammy eggs every time.

As it turns out, eggs are one of the best foods for the confit method. The confit process entails cooking something in fat at a low temperature. It was developed as a preservation method — "confit" is from the French term "confire," or "to preserve." Heating something slowly at low temperatures in a liquid like oil or syrup that inhibits bacterial growth means you can then keep it for days, weeks, or months, depending on what it is and how you store it. But this method also does something beautiful to food's texture. As the fat takes its time cooking food at that lower heat, it tenderizes that food. That means melt-in-your-mouth meat or soft, creamy, rich egg yolks.

To confit your eggs, preheat your oven to 180 degrees Fahrenheit. Separate your eggs' yolks from their whites and put the yolks in a baking dish. Cover them with olive oil, then place that dish in a bigger one and fill that outer dish about halfway with boiling water. Bake them for about an hour and 15 minutes, starting to check them at the hour mark for your preferred level of jamminess.