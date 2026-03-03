Grab Olive Oil To Transform Pre-Peeled Garlic Into Rich, Spreadable Confit
There are plenty of strong opinions about buying pre-peeled garlic or peeling it yourself. If you're preparing a dish requiring a lot of garlic, pre-peeled is certainly a more convenient option. Garlic confit, an infinitely versatile snack, typically requires several bulbs of garlic, which would take a great deal of effort to peel into individual cloves. Using pre-peeled cloves helps streamline the process and lets you enjoy this delicious dish, a simple combination of olive oil and pre-peeled garlic cloves, more efficiently. This is also ideal if you're looking to prepare it in larger quantities. Once you make it, you'll eat it on everything.
Start with at least 2 (generous) cups worth of peeled garlic cloves, cover with oil in an oven-safe dish, and bake at around 375 degrees Fahrenheit for around 30 to 40 minutes. The garlic confit is complete when the cloves are fully tenderized to the touch of a fork or butter knife. You can also include dried or fresh herbs and seasonings to infuse the olive oil and garlic mixture with even more flavor. Be sure to safely store your garlic confit in the fridge at a minimum of 40 degrees Fahrenheit for no longer than a week before discarding to avoid the risk of botulism developing.
Tips for using garlic confit
There are so many creative ways to use garlic confit. With proper storage ensuring freshness, it's a gift that keeps on giving. Spread it on bread for a luscious nosh in between meals; add it to hummus to amp up the flavor of your mezze plate; or swirl it into a batch of mashed potatoes for the ultimate comforting side.
You can also change up your herbs and spices to complement whatever dish you're pairing with your garlic confit. This can mean sprinkling in some crushed red pepper flakes to turn the confit into a bold pizza topping, or adding some woody green herbs if you plan to spread it on freshly baked bread. It's perfect to elevate soups, salad dressings, and so much more. Let your culinary creativity flow through every tasty pre-peeled garlic clove.
The tenderness of cooked garlic and the earthy richness of olive oil are a true taste sensation you can keep returning to. Keeping your fridge stocked with a hearty helping of pre-peeled garlic cloves means you can make this staple condiment fresh just about any time you like — as long as you have a quality olive oil and an ovenproof baking dish.