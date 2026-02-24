10 Creative Ways To Use Garlic Confit

Garlic is crucial for building depth in countless savory dishes, layering in warmth and complexity with its unmistakable aromatic taste, and pairing beautifully with herbs, spices, and a variety of other ingredients. This potent staple can be sauteed, roasted, pickled, or even blended raw into dressings and dips, but one of the best ways to bring out garlic's natural aroma and sweetness is preparing it confit-style.

Garlic confit is made by submerging whole, peeled cloves in olive oil, and cooking the mixture low and slow in the oven or on the stovetop until the garlic is fragrant, golden, and ultra tender. And, you can absolutely throw in extra herbs and spices like rosemary, thyme, and black peppercorns. Not only does this gentle cooking process leave the cloves sweet, mellow, and buttery soft, but you also end up with a flavor-packed, garlic infused oil, that's equally as useful for enhancing your recipes.

Stored in an airtight container in the fridge, garlic confit will keep well for up to a week, which means you'll have plenty of time to get creative with it. Whether you're looking to subtly enrich a simple dish or make garlic the star, there's no shortage of ways to put this flavor-boosting condiment to work, so here are some delicious ideas to get you started.