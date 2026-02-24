10 Creative Ways To Use Garlic Confit
Garlic is crucial for building depth in countless savory dishes, layering in warmth and complexity with its unmistakable aromatic taste, and pairing beautifully with herbs, spices, and a variety of other ingredients. This potent staple can be sauteed, roasted, pickled, or even blended raw into dressings and dips, but one of the best ways to bring out garlic's natural aroma and sweetness is preparing it confit-style.
Garlic confit is made by submerging whole, peeled cloves in olive oil, and cooking the mixture low and slow in the oven or on the stovetop until the garlic is fragrant, golden, and ultra tender. And, you can absolutely throw in extra herbs and spices like rosemary, thyme, and black peppercorns. Not only does this gentle cooking process leave the cloves sweet, mellow, and buttery soft, but you also end up with a flavor-packed, garlic infused oil, that's equally as useful for enhancing your recipes.
Stored in an airtight container in the fridge, garlic confit will keep well for up to a week, which means you'll have plenty of time to get creative with it. Whether you're looking to subtly enrich a simple dish or make garlic the star, there's no shortage of ways to put this flavor-boosting condiment to work, so here are some delicious ideas to get you started.
1. Drizzle it over fried eggs
A hearty addition to any breakfast plate, fried eggs are undeniably delicious just as they are. But, to really make these protein-packed staples shine, try enhancing them with some golden, jammy garlic cloves. This will pack in heaps of sweet, aromatic flavor, all while introducing a new textural element that fits right in alongside tender whites and runny yolks.
There are a few different ways to bring this delicious pairing to life. Start by frying the eggs to your liking, whether that's sunny-side up or over-easy with crispy edges. For a fuss-free approach, simply spoon the garlic confit over the freshly fried eggs. Or, if you're planning to serve your eggs on toast, consider pan-frying the bread in a splash of the garlic-infused oil until crispy and golden. You could even spread some of the tender cloves across each slice before layering the eggs on top.
The garlicky eggs will taste fantastic with a whole host of other garnishes, too. Try sprinkling over some fresh chopped chives to continue the savory vibes, or chili flakes for a hint of warmth. A squeeze of lemon juice is also a great way to brighten things up. When it comes to sides, sliced mushrooms (perhaps sauteed in the garlic-infused oil), would be an exceptional choice, as would juicy roasted cherry tomatoes, crispy bacon, or creamy slices of avocado.
2. Swirl it into mashed potatoes
Mashed potatoes are the ultimate comfort food, and we often see this familiar favorite enhanced with mix-ins like cheese, herbs, and spices. Garlic confit, however, is a totally game-changing addition to the creamy base, with the tender cloves blending seamlessly into the potato and imparting their signature mellow aroma. It's therefore no surprise that this method is a go-to for Food Network's Ina Garten.
First up, you'll peel, chop, and boil the spuds as usual. After a quick drain and steam, they're ready for mashing with milk, butter, and those golden confit garlic cloves. With its gorgeous soft consistency, the garlic will break down with ease, and your potatoes will soon be infused with heaps of rich, caramelized flavor. Unlike sauteed garlic, which can sometimes come across a little intense, the buttery confit garlic provides a more subtle taste and gives the mash a luxurious edge. Another top tip is to drizzle some of the confit's garlicky oil atop the potatoes before serving, perhaps with a handful of fresh, chopped parsley for good measure.
These garlic-spiked potatoes will bring a touch of sophistication to any meal. Try serving them with roasted meats or grilled fish, and your favorite veggie sides, such as lemon garlic green beans or honey-glazed carrots.
3. Blend it into hummus
It might already be a popular addition to homemade hummus, but garlic is often blended into the mixture in the form of raw or roasted cloves. Confit garlic is a far superior mix-in, offering a milder, sweeter taste and softer texture that subtly enhances the creamy base without overpowering the natural nuttiness of the chickpeas.
Making confit garlic hummus is incredibly simple. Just add chickpeas and tahini to the bowl of a food processor with a generous spoonful of both the cloves and oil from the confit. Blitz everything up until you have smooth, creamy consistency, adding a splash of water if needed, and seasoning the hummus with lemon juice and salt. Then, when you serve it up, go ahead and top your creamy creation with more of the garlic confit for a gourmet-style finish. Other garnishes like smoked paprika, parsley, or extra chickpeas will make excellent accompaniments to the jammy cloves.
Feel free to sub in confit garlic in any hummus recipe that calls for raw or roasted garlic, such as this sweet and spicy garlic pumpkin hummus, or summery zucchini-based hummus. Trust us, once you try it this way, it's hard to go back.
4. Use it as a pizza topping
Garlic is no stranger to pizza, but minced or powdered versions aren't the only options for bringing aromatic flavor to a pie. The caramelized sweetness of confit cloves makes them a particularly transformative addition, and they'll fit right in alongside other classic sauces and toppings.
Once you've prepped your pizza dough, it's time to give it the confit garlic treatment. Spoon some cloves over the shaped crust, and gently smear them across the crust using a knife or the back of a spoon. Then, you can go ahead with any other toppings as desired. Veggies such as tomatoes, mushrooms, and spinach are great picks, while soft cheeses like mozzarella and ricotta are ideal for amping up the creaminess. Protein-wise, you could go for shredded chicken, sausage, or shrimp. If preferred, adding whole confit garlic cloves is also an option. Just arrange them atop the pizza with your other toppings of choice to add pops of aromatic depth to every slice.
Another excellent approach is to blend the confit garlic into a homemade pizza sauce, whether that's a classic tomato-based version, or creamy white pizza sauce. You could even use the garlic to whip up a vibrant pesto, drizzling this atop the pizza post-baking, or serving it on the side for dunking crusts into.
5. Stir it into soup
Soup is one of the best places to showcase the subtle richness of confit garlic. This upgrade works especially well in smooth soups, where the soft cloves will blend effortlessly into the broth, adding aromatic depth to every spoonful.
If your soup begins with a base of diced onions (and perhaps other veggies like carrot and celery), add the confit garlic alongside them, gently mashing the cloves as you saute everything in the pot. Once everything is fragrant and tender, you can follow with other ingredients of your choice, such as potatoes, legumes, meats, plus a generous glug of broth. Then, you can leave everything to simmer as normal. Another effective way to incorporate the garlic is blitzing the cloves into the soup post-cooking, using a jug or stick blender.
Thanks to confit garlic's versatility, you can use it to elevate just about any soup recipe that takes your fancy. Try adding it to a creamy mushroom soup, a hearty leek and potato medley, or a springy pea and ham soup. Confit garlic also serves as an elegant substitution in any recipe that calls for roasted garlic, such as this luscious, vegan-friendly cauliflower soup.
6. Craft an aromatic salad dressing with garlic confit
To pack savory depth into a salad, consider upgrading the dressing with the help of confit garlic. Those caramelized cloves are the perfect tool for injecting flavor into an otherwise basic vinaigrette or creamy sauce, leaving your salad tasting far more vibrant.
For a light, tangy vinaigrette with a fragrant twist, combine the cloves and some of the infused oil with apple cider vinegar and a good pinch of salt in a blender. You could also throw in a dollop of Dijon mustard, a squeeze of lemon juice, or drizzle of honey if desired. Blitz everything up, and it's ready to use right away. Or, you can store the dressing in a jar in the fridge for up to five days. Confit garlic works perfectly in a creamier dressing too. A base of buttermilk and mayonnaise is ideal, and the garlic will complement other seasonings like onion powder and Italian herbs beautifully, to create a rich, well-balanced blend.
The garlic dressing will shine drizzled over leafy greens, crunchy veggies like cucumber, bell, pepper, and carrots, and hearty proteins such as chickpeas, chicken, or salmon. Try finishing with a sprinkle of toasted nuts or croutons for added crunch, or brightening your bowlful with some fresh herbs.
7. Enhance pasta or risotto with garlic confit
Give pasta or risotto an elegant upgrade by enriching the sauce with garlic confit. This is a wonderful way to add subtle aromatic flavor to your dish, without the risk of overpowering other elements, and the soft, golden cloves couldn't be easier to incorporate.
You can use the garlic confit as the base of a pasta sauce by gently mashing the cloves with some butter and warming this mixture in a pan. Then, pour in your liquid ingredients, such as canned tomatoes, heavy cream, or broth, along with any other seasonings of your choice. Red pepper flakes, Italian herbs, and fresh lemon zest are all top picks. And, to boost the richness, consider adding some grated Parmesan cheese, stirring until the sauce becomes thick and silky.
For a lighter approach, just toss drained, al dente pasta with a few cloves and a drizzle of the oil from the confit, plating everything up with a sprinkle of grated cheese and fresh herbs. This simple method also works well in risotto dishes too, where the confit garlic can be stirred through at the end of the cooking process, or spooned over each portion to serve. It'll taste especially delicious in an umami-rich mushroom and garlic risotto, and makes an amazing accompaniment to earthy butternut squash, too.
8. Toss it with roasted veggies
Confit garlic is guaranteed to take a batch of roasted veggies to another level of deliciousness. The natural caramelized sweetness of the veggies is a fitting match for the garlic's mellow complexity, and together, these flavorful ingredients come together to create an elevated side dish that's packed with color and nutrients.
One way to utilize confit garlic's aromatic richness is drizzling some of the infused oil over the diced vegetables before roasting. Just spread your go-to selection out on a baking sheet (think bell peppers, zucchini, butternut squash, red onion, or cauliflower), toss the veggies with the oil and a pinch of salt and pepper, then pop everything in the oven to roast. Incorporating the cloves themselves is best done post-baking, since you don't want to risk burning the already perfectly tender garlic. And, you can absolutely add some extras to the pan at this point too, such as crumbled feta, toasted nuts, or fresh herbs.
Another option is to blend the confit garlic into a dressing for the roasted vegetables. A herby pesto would complement the garlicky vegetables brilliantly, as would a creamy lemon and tahini sauce, or a tangy maple-mustard vinaigrette.
9. Pile it onto crusty bread
One of the most popular ways to enjoy confit garlic is spread it onto slices of crusty bread, and the appeal of this combo is clear to see. The soft, smooshable cloves are the ultimate rich, savory topping for the crisp bread, and despite its simplicity, this duo feels gloriously indulgent.
When it comes to selecting the perfect loaf, there are plenty of options to consider. A classic French baguette is ideal, and you can absolutely toast the slices with a brushing of olive oil for a crostini-style finish. Rustic sourdough provides an equally sturdy base for the garlic, or you could go with a softer, airier ciabatta or focaccia.
While the confit garlic certainly holds its own as a standalone spread, it's perfect for combining with other savory toast-toppers too. Consider piling on sweet roasted red peppers, gooey burrata, and fresh basil leaves for a vibrant, Mediterranean-style medley. Or, pair the garlic with tangy goat cheese, a sprinkle of lemon zest , and some minced thyme, sage, or rosemary. Confit garlic also makes an incredible addition to bruschetta when layered beneath the fresh tomato topping (which you can also enhance with a drizzle of the infused oil).
10. Spoon it atop baked camembert
Warm, gooey, and indulgent, a baked camembert makes for a tempting centerpiece on any appetizer table. You'll often see the molten cheese served with tangy chutneys, sweet fruits, or a drizzle of honey, but if you have some confit garlic to hand, this combination is a must-try. The sweet, mellow cloves help to balance the intense creaminess of the cheese, all while seamlessly merging with the camembert's melty texture.
To bring these savory delights together, just lightly mash the confit garlic cloves, and spread them over the freshly baked cheese before serving. Then, as you dunk crackers, crudites, or crusty bread into the oozing round, you'll get a subtle hit of garlic with every bite. To really go all out with the garlic theme, brush some of the garlic-infused oil from the confit over slices of baguette before toasting them in the oven, then serve alongside for dipping.
The cloves can be paired with the cheese before baking if preferred, but you'll need to wrap everything in parchment paper or foil to prevent burning. This technique works well if you're also infusing the camembert with other flavor-boosters like fresh herbs or white wine, since you can add everything to the cheese at the same time.