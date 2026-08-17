Quote Of The Day By Vincent Price: 'The Finest Food, Like The Best In Every Art, Is Simply...'

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Actor Vincent Price was often called the Master of the Macabre in the media because of his decades-long career in horror films. His first film role was in 1938, but he became famous for his horror work through the 1950s and beyond in titles like "The House of Wax," "The Pit and the Pendulum," and "The Fly." Modern audiences are more likely to know him from one of his later roles, such as the inventor in "Edward Scissorhands" or as the narrator in Michael Jackson's "Thriller" video.

Price was born in St. Louis, Missouri, and though acting was how the world knew him, food was in his blood. His father owned a candy company, and his grandfather invented the first commercial cream of tartar-based baking powder.

Vincent's wife, Mary Grant, was the daughter of a sea captain who spent her childhood between Shanghai, China, and Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. She worked as a costume designer and met Vincent Price on the set of "Up in Central Park" in 1948; they married soon afterward, and remained together for nearly three decades. In the 1960s and 1970s, Price scaled back his acting and devoted much of his spare time to passions including fine art and cooking. He and Mary sold fine art, wallpaper, and pottery through Sears, Roebuck and Company, but also penned several cookbooks, including "A Treasury of Great Recipes," which was perhaps the first ever celebrity cookbook.

Mary and Vincent enjoyed a lifestyle that let them travel and experience foods in cities around the world. They wrote passionately about food, where it was made, and the people who made it, while also trying to make everything they shared accessible to their readers. That passion and desire are why Vincent and Mary Price are the source of today's quote of the day.