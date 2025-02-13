This Might Have Been The First-Ever Celebrity Cookbook

Whether you are in a bookstore, a big box retailer, or even a grocery store, it's hard not to notice the avalanche of celebrity cookbooks out there. While some celebrities like Drew Barrymore have paired a cookbook with a line of cookware, it seems that everyone from actor Morgan Freeman to former "The Price is Right" host Bob Barker to baseball great Nolan Ryan has released a cookbook over the years. However, the question remains: Who was the first?

While a quick Amazon search for "celebrity cookbooks" turns up over 8,000 results, only one can claim to be the first celebrity to publish one. As far as we can tell, that honor belongs to Vincent Price. An icon of the horror film genre who famously narrated Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video, Price introduced the world to the first-ever celebrity cookbook in 1965. Titled "A Treasury of Great Recipes," the book features a collection of recipes from Price and his wife, Mary, who also serves as his co-author.

Food was one of Vincent Price's many passions, and he even had his own favorite blend of iced tea. The actor traveled the globe to taste different foods at some of the finest restaurants worldwide. These travels provided the Prices plenty of inspiration to draw from as they put together a book of their favorite recipes simplified for the average home cook.

