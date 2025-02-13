This Might Have Been The First-Ever Celebrity Cookbook
Whether you are in a bookstore, a big box retailer, or even a grocery store, it's hard not to notice the avalanche of celebrity cookbooks out there. While some celebrities like Drew Barrymore have paired a cookbook with a line of cookware, it seems that everyone from actor Morgan Freeman to former "The Price is Right" host Bob Barker to baseball great Nolan Ryan has released a cookbook over the years. However, the question remains: Who was the first?
While a quick Amazon search for "celebrity cookbooks" turns up over 8,000 results, only one can claim to be the first celebrity to publish one. As far as we can tell, that honor belongs to Vincent Price. An icon of the horror film genre who famously narrated Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video, Price introduced the world to the first-ever celebrity cookbook in 1965. Titled "A Treasury of Great Recipes," the book features a collection of recipes from Price and his wife, Mary, who also serves as his co-author.
Food was one of Vincent Price's many passions, and he even had his own favorite blend of iced tea. The actor traveled the globe to taste different foods at some of the finest restaurants worldwide. These travels provided the Prices plenty of inspiration to draw from as they put together a book of their favorite recipes simplified for the average home cook.
Vincent Price's cookbook was an inspiration for decades
While many celebrity cookbooks are "celebrity-in-name-only," the Price family's cookbook sought to bring their fine dining experiences into the everyday cook's home. In researching for their book, the Prices dined at The Four Seasons in New York, The Ivy in London, and Lasserre in Paris, among other stops. These travels provided "A Treasury of Great Recipes" with a variety of dishes that range from simple staples like New England clam chowder and griddle cakes to fancier fare like Poularde Pavillon (chicken in a flavorful champagne sauce), the famous Los Angeles Dodger Dog, and Price's favorite asparagus dish from a New York City restaurant called Sardi's.
While sales numbers are hard to pin down, the book proved so popular that it was once listed among the top 10 most coveted out-of-print books. However, Price's renowned guide was given new life in 2015 to coincide with the 50th anniversary of its release. In addition to the Price family's treasured recipes and inspirations, the book (all 512 pages) contains a retrospective preface by the couple's daughter, Victoria Price, a foreword from Wolfgang Puck, reproduced menus, photos, and more. Though the 50th anniversary edition of "A Treasury of Great Recipes" is listed on Amazon, it is only available through third-party sellers. Few celebrity cookbooks have that staying power, and it only makes sense that the first would be so beloved.