Vincent Price's Favorite 4-Blend Iced Tea Was A Bold Refreshment
Vincent Price may be the OG of horror films and remembered for his voiceover collaboration in Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video, but he was also a bit of a foodie and collector of recipes, including one for his own tea blend which he used to make iced tea. Per Silver Screen Suppers, Price's go-to tea mix was not an Earl Grey sweet tea, but rather one that takes iced tea to the next level. It consists of a blend of mild mint, delicate jasmine, bold black, and citrusy green tea, to which he added the warm aromatics of cinnamon and cloves.
When brewed and served over ice, Price would add a sprig of mint or a slice of lemon or orange to bring out those beautiful fruity notes. While it might seem like flavor overload, the ingredients actually work well together to create balance. The mint and jasmine are subtle enough not to clash with an earthy black tea that serves as the base, while the green tea brightens the overall flavor.
Blend your own
Surprised by Price's prowess in the kitchen and his ability to whip-up a pitcher of iced tea? Don't be. "The Pit and the Pendulum" star was bit of a renaissance man and even had his own food show in the early 1970s called "Cooking Price-Wise with Vincent Price" long before the likes of Ina Garten was sharing the three ingredients she uses to flavor fried chicken buttermilk marinade on her "Barefoot Contessa" series or "Throw Down's" Bobby Flay was sharing his best cooking tips for home chefs.
Regardless of your knowledge of this actor's cooking talents, you may want to grab a page from Price's playbook and blend your own tea to create the perfect brew for sipping during those summer months. To do so, you can turn to herbs, dried fruits, and flowers to create a special flavor that you, your family, and guests will love. Be sure to select a base that you enjoy that starts with white, black, green, or oolong tea. Then you can add and blend your spicy, sweet, fruity, and floral elements. You may want to start small, combining just one to two ingredients with your base until you get a feel for the final taste once it's brewed.