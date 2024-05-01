Vincent Price's Favorite 4-Blend Iced Tea Was A Bold Refreshment

Vincent Price may be the OG of horror films and remembered for his voiceover collaboration in Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video, but he was also a bit of a foodie and collector of recipes, including one for his own tea blend which he used to make iced tea. Per Silver Screen Suppers, Price's go-to tea mix was not an Earl Grey sweet tea, but rather one that takes iced tea to the next level. It consists of a blend of mild mint, delicate jasmine, bold black, and citrusy green tea, to which he added the warm aromatics of cinnamon and cloves.

When brewed and served over ice, Price would add a sprig of mint or a slice of lemon or orange to bring out those beautiful fruity notes. While it might seem like flavor overload, the ingredients actually work well together to create balance. The mint and jasmine are subtle enough not to clash with an earthy black tea that serves as the base, while the green tea brightens the overall flavor.