For Filet-O-Fish At Home, Buy These 5 Store-Bought Frozen Fish Fillets

There are few fast food sandwiches more legendary than the iconic McDonald's Filet-O-Fish. If you've never had it before, it may seem like a superfluous menu item, just an afterthought to the burgers and chicken sandwiches that dominate the menu. But in reality, it's actually one of the very best sandwiches you'll find at the fast food chain, and some might even consider it a healthier option than most at the chain. Its simple construction is arguably what makes it so good: That neutral-tasting, battered fish fillet, the yellow slice of plasticky cheese, and the tartar sauce that oozes out of the side of the burger, all contained within a soft, squishy bun.

But let's be honest — most of us don't want to be buying fast food on the regular. Most of us know that it's not the healthiest choice out there, and these days, buying a meal from your favorite fast food joint is pricier than ever. That's why we're taking a closer look at some store-bought frozen fish fillets you can use to make your very own Filet-O-Fish-inspired sandwich at home. Considering how simple the sandwich is, it's really not that hard to pull off. You just have to make sure you're starting with the right kind of fish. We've based these picks on both personal experience and online reviews to give you a better idea of what to select the next time you're in the frozen section of your local grocery store. Your homemade Filet-O-Fish has never tasted better.