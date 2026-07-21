Is McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Actually Healthy?

For over six decades now, McDonald's customers have had the option of skipping the beef and opting instead for a Filet-O-Fish sandwich. Fish is widely considered to be one of the healthiest protein sources, making it a tempting offer for health-conscious diners. But just because the center of the sandwich is a block of pollock doesn't mean that the sandwich itself should be considered healthy.

The world of nutrition is full of fads and shades of grey. Aside from things like raw organic vegetables, it is nearly impossible to label a food as indisputably healthy. When it comes to McDonald's famous Filet-O-Fish sandwich, however, things don't look so good. The classic Filet-O-Fish consists of a square patty of fried pollock with half a slice of American cheese and tartar sauce on a steamed bun. Fish might be good for you, but fried fish less so, and none of those other ingredients are showing up on a list of healthy foods anytime soon either.

Another element that has come to define health food in recent years is the absence of highly processed ingredients. Short ingredient lists consisting of whole foods are the new gold standard, and unfortunately this is an area that the Filet-O-Fish falls short. The fish patty itself is made with pollock, yes, but there are more than 15 ingredients in that small square of fish, including various starches, flours, oils — including hydrogenated oil — sugar, cellulose gum, and whey. The bun is grocery-store-style industrial bread with another long, multi-syllabic ingredient list — and no one is going to argue that American cheese or mayonnaise-based sauces are particularly healthy choices.