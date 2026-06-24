Why Grocery Store Bread Doesn't Taste Like Bakery Bread

As simple as it might sound, heading to the store for bread isn't actually a cut-and-dry sort of task. Say your partner texts you at work and asks you to pick up a loaf on the way home. Do they mean a loaf of soft, sliced whole wheat bread to make sandwiches, or are they looking for a crusty boule that can be served with soup? Looking at those breads side by side, they barely seem like the same food. To understand exactly why bagged grocery store bread looks and tastes so different from bakery bread, we spoke with Kantha Shelke, PhD, a certified food scientist who is the founder of food science and research firm Corvus Blue LLC and a senior lecturer on food safety regulations for Johns Hopkins University.

"While it may seem logical to assume it all comes down to one ingredient, the bigger story is really about time and freshness," she explains. Artisan bakery loaves are made much the same way bread has been made for centuries. The dough is allowed to slowly ferment and rise for many hours, producing, as Shelke explains, "a range of compounds including organic acids and aromatic compounds with that wheat/popcorn-like aroma with a faintly tangy complexity."

The situation for bagged sandwich bread is very different. "Industrial bread operations strive for speed," Shelke explains. "Some baking lines go from flour to finished loaf in a couple of hours." Using specialized techniques and ingredients like dough conditioners, manufacturers can quickly produce large quantities of bread. The tradeoff? The bread doesn't have time to develop the wonderful flavors and textures you expect from a nice bakery loaf.