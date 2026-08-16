15 Delicious Types Of BBQ From Around The World

Barbecuing is arguably one of the most ubiquitous forms of cooking ever invented. There's something about cooking meat over an open flame that feels universal, regardless of what country or culture you come from. In America alone, you could spend a fortune on plane tickets trying to experience every regional barbecue style, and that's before you even begin exploring the incredible variety of barbecue traditions found around the world.

But when we dig deeper into those traditions, it becomes clear that barbecue is about more than just great food. It reflects centuries of ingenuity, adaptation, and local culture, from slow-smoking techniques developed out of necessity to communal cooking rituals that bring people together. Barbecue has long been a way to gather around a fire, share stories, and pass down knowledge from one generation to the next. It's less about having the best ingredients or using refined cooking techniques than it is about human connection. Of course, it helps when the food tastes great, too. With that in mind, here are 15 mouthwatering types of barbecue from around the world.