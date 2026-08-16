Dairy Queen Vs Cold Stone: Which Chain Has The Best Ice Cream Cake?

Ice cream cakes seem like a particularly nostalgic dessert. Chances are you had your first icy taste during a kid's birthday party, often paired with the adorable pointy hats and the less adorable sound of kazoos. Even as we've gotten older, the frozen treat has remained an American party favorite. While you can always grab a store-bought ice cream cake at Walmart, I like to leave my ice cream cakes to the professionals.

By professionals, I mean ice cream purveyors like Cold Stone Creamery and Dairy Queen. These two stores have very different vibes. Dairy Queen is a classic fast food restaurant that revolutionized the soft serve ice cream business alongside McDonald's. Meanwhile, Cold Stone Creamery was founded with the mission to offer quality ice cream that was made in-house rather than scooped from pre-packaged vats. Though they take vastly different approaches to the ice cream business, both offer basic birthday ice cream cakes that look fairly similar and have comparative flavors.

Still, plenty can separate two cakes beyond looks and flavor combinations. I set out to discover which of these two frozen treats offered the best bang for your buck in terms of quality and quantity. That meant every element received a scrupulous evaluation, from the ice cream to the cake to the whipped cream icing. Even the way these things melted got a review. Without further ado, here's how each ice cream cake handled the heat of my scrutiny.