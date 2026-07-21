Forget Carvel — Some Of The Best Ice Cream Cakes Come From This Grocery Chain

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When you think of ice cream cakes, Carvel is likely to come to mind. From its iconic Fudgie the Whale cake to its also popular Cookie Puss, the global chain has become the go-to for many. However, there's a grocery chain that's ready to take its crown. When we tried five store-bought ice cream cakes you should try for your next party, three of the options came directly from Walmart.

In the ranking, our taste tester applauded the Marketside Mint Chip Ice Cream Cake, which is topped with chocolate shavings and features a rich chocolate cookie crumb base. It was described as having a "distinctly minty profile" and "refreshing taste." Additionally, the layer of crushed peanut butter cups in the middle of the Reese's Premium Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cake stood out due to its creamy chocolate ice cream and a thin layer of peanut butter reminiscent of a McFlurry.

As for the Friendly's Chocolate Krunch Chocolate Ice Cream Cake, our taste tester was grateful that there was more ice cream than frosting and appreciated the texture contrast of the crunchy chocolate crumbles. The presentation alone is described as "angelic." Not only does Walmart offer these top options, but it also carries a wide selection of Carvel ice cream cakes and options from brands like Baileys and Jon Donaire. Even Oreo Ice Cream Cake and Funfetti Ice Cream Cake with Sprinkles are available.