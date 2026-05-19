McDonald's And Dairy Queen Have A Hidden Ice Cream Connection Dating Back To The '50s

McDonald's and Dairy Queen have some things in common. They're both multi-billion-dollar businesses. They're both famous around the world. And, between them, have been putting smiles on American faces for over 150 years. However, McDonald's and Dairy Queen also have a hidden connection that goes all the way back to their early days — they've shared the same supplier for their ice cream mix in St Petersburg, Florida, dating back to the 1950s. So while there are many differences between the McFlurry and the Dairy Queen Blizzard, they do have Dairy-Mix Inc. in common.

The first Dairy Queen opened in 1940 in Joliet, Illinois, while McDonald's opened its first restaurant in Mississippi in 1955 (the oldest operating McDonald's, incidentally, is in Downey, California). Sandwiched between the launches of these two giants was that of St. Petersburg-based Dairy-Mix Inc., which first started making ice cream mixes in 1948. According to the company website, it has been a supplier for the area's Dairy Queens since 1953, while McDonald's came on board in 1958. It also supplies Wendy's, wholesale distributors, and other local ice cream shops in the region.

While McDonald's and Dairy Queen went on to become global food conglomerates, Dairy Mix Inc. has stayed in the family, with second and third generation members of the founder, Anthony Coryn, now running the show.