The Iconic Dairy Queen Treat We'd Trade The World To Try Again For The First Time

On a hot summer day, if there's a Dairy Queen nearby, you're probably going to see a line out the door. Founded back in 1938, Dairy Queen has been serving up frozen treats for nearly 90 years. Sure, it offers burgers and hot dogs, but it's the ice cream that draws people in. It's right there in the name. While the chain's soft serve cones with the little swirl on top are iconic and make a delicious sundae, the Blizzard is Dairy Queen's best offering. Honestly, it might be the best frozen dessert of any fast food chain.

When Tasting Table covered 12 of the most memorable, craveable fast food items we'd love to try again for the first time, our writer reserved a spot for the Blizzard. "Not only is the texture of Blizzards elite, but I also love the fact that there are so many flavors to choose from," our writer said, and that's the secret to the Blizzard's success. At any given moment, Dairy Queen will have at least a dozen Blizzard flavors available.

"The M&M's variety was always my favorite when I was younger, but now, I get more excited about the limited-time flavors," our reviewer said. Oreo, brownie batter, and cookie dough are classic flavors you'll find at almost any Dairy Queen. But the limited-time offerings are seasonal and often vary by location. These can range from S'mores to Cotton Candy to Choco Frosted Donut.