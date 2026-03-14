Why Dairy Queen's Soft Serve Always Has That Signature Curl

You might think of Dairy Queen as the chain that flips its Blizzards before handing them out, but its signature soft serve curl came first. That's right: The distinctive tip of Dairy Queen's soft serve — which is often covered in its chocolate or cherry dips — isn't just a coincidence; it's actually a trademarked feature of its ice cream that has been an integral part of the brand's identity since its beginnings in 1940.

DQ's signature curl may seem like a small, perhaps unintentional detail. However, employees often go through hours of training and hundreds of cones before they achieve it. To successfully master the curl, DQ employees first fill the cake cone's center with soft serve. Once the ice cream reaches the top of the cone, they will make two balls of ice cream, which are created by lowering the whole cone ever so slightly. Then comes the hard part — creating the curl with a flick of the wrist. If the cone is flicked too early or too late, all is lost, and the cone must be remade.