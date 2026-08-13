Taco Bell's Collab With Tajín Adds Some Much-Needed Heat To The Chain's Classics

As someone who is a bit heat-avoidant, but who also loves a good spicy margarita, I was cautiously optimistic to see that Taco Bell is rolling out a special Tajín collaboration. Tajín has been around since the 1980s and went from a family recipe to a global staple. You may recognize Tajín by its distinctive red hue, and its combination of chile peppers, lime, and sea salt that jazz up everything from mango slices, to guacamole, to the salty rim on your tequila or mezcal-based cocktails.

There are plenty of innovative other ways to use Tajín, and Taco Bell has found at least three of its own menu items to add it to. I was invited to sample the Tajín Taco and Tajín Cheesy Gordita Crunch, and there will be a Tajín Pineapple Strawberry Freeze available nationwide, as well, which unfortunately was not available for review in New York. While I enjoyed my Tajín tasting experience, I have some more thoughts about adding this element to the Taco Bell menu.

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