Taco Bell's Collab With Tajín Adds Some Much-Needed Heat To The Chain's Classics
As someone who is a bit heat-avoidant, but who also loves a good spicy margarita, I was cautiously optimistic to see that Taco Bell is rolling out a special Tajín collaboration. Tajín has been around since the 1980s and went from a family recipe to a global staple. You may recognize Tajín by its distinctive red hue, and its combination of chile peppers, lime, and sea salt that jazz up everything from mango slices, to guacamole, to the salty rim on your tequila or mezcal-based cocktails.
There are plenty of innovative other ways to use Tajín, and Taco Bell has found at least three of its own menu items to add it to. I was invited to sample the Tajín Taco and Tajín Cheesy Gordita Crunch, and there will be a Tajín Pineapple Strawberry Freeze available nationwide, as well, which unfortunately was not available for review in New York. While I enjoyed my Tajín tasting experience, I have some more thoughts about adding this element to the Taco Bell menu.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
Methodology
I am based in New York, and was welcomed to sample the new Tajín menu items in a separate area at the Taco Bell Cantina on 6th Avenue in midtown Manhattan. Unfortunately, at this location, the Tajín Pineapple Strawberry Freeze was not on the menu, although I was informed that it will be available for purchase at other Taco Bells nationwide.
When taste testing, I try to evaluate based first on taste and presentation, and then also consider value for the price, if it's known. I was given both the Tajín Taco and Tajín Cheesy Gordita Crunch at the same time, fresh from the kitchen, and presented with two Tajín Clásico Seasoning packets. I tried the Tajín Taco first, made sure to drink plenty of water as a palate cleanser, then took on the Tajín Cheesy Gordita Crunch second. While both items came with additional Tajín seasoning on the side, I did not add it, as I wanted to experience each item as you would receive it off the menu.
Tajín Taco
The first thing I noticed about the Tajín Taco was that it was stuffed to the brim with all of its components — in fact, when I accidentally let it fall on its side, a healthy amount of shredded cheese landed on my lap. (The cheese comes cold, so it was not as bad of a disaster as it could have been.) I have noticed that messiness is usually a feature of new Taco Bell items.
The Tajín here is dusted on the outside of the shell, while inside comes with beef, Spicy Ranch sauce, lettuce, the aforementioned shredded cheddar cheese, and mango salsa. There was also an additional Tajín Clásico seasoning packet set to the side, in case you'd like to add even more seasoning to the taco.
I thought this was just the right amount of spice to jazz up a traditional menu favorite, while not adding so much to scare anyone away. Each bite of the Tajín Taco had the right blend of heat from the Tajín balanced out by the cool, Spicy Ranch sauce (which was a bit milder than the Tajín, in my opinion), as well as the chilled lettuce and cheese. The mango salsa was a sweet compliment to the Tajín, as well. The only downside for me was after holding it, my hands were covered in Tajín, which could make for a messy eating experience — but also an excuse to lick your fingers clean.
Tajín Cheesy Gordita Crunch
Can't decide between a soft or hard shell for your taco? Taco Bell's Cheesy Gordita Crunch is for you. It has both, and you can get the Tajín version. Just as with the Tajín taco, the Tajín seasoning is on the hard taco shell, which is wrapped with a soft flatbread with a blend of mozzarella, pepper jack, and cheddar cheese in between. All of the other ingredients are the same: beef, Spicy Ranch sauce, lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese and mango salsa, served with a Tajín Clásico Seasoning packet on the side.
Honestly, I liked this even more than the standard Tajín taco, and I enjoyed that quite a bit. For starters, this solves the problem of getting Tajín all over your hands, because the flatbread covers it up. Because of the outside layer, the tang of Tajín is a bit lessened, but I preferred that. There's also an interesting texture combo between the pillowy outside layer with the melted cheese, and the crunchy inside with the icy cold sauce, lettuce, and cheese. I found this ultimately more filling, as well.
Final thoughts
For anyone who enjoys a bit more of a kick in their meals, the Tajín items have got you covered. While this certainly isn't the hottest spice, it's just enough to make the flavor profile in your standard Taco Bell items a bit more interesting, and for someone like me who prefers a subtle low to medium heat, it hit just right.
I would definitely order the Tajín Cheesy Gordita Crunch again. And if I encountered the Tajín Taco, I would also know to use a napkin to pick it up if I didn't want to get dusted with the red seasoning. As a word of caution, I would advise anyone ordering either item to not take them on the go, or in the car, as you're risking severe spillage all over yourself. Taco Bell is not skimping on the components in either item, and I had much of both fall out when I took a bite.
Price, availability, and nutrition
All three Tajín items are currently available nationwide (although be advised that the Tajín Pineapple Strawberry Freeze may not be available in some Taco Bell Cantina locations.) The Tajín Taco starts at around $2.99, and contains 210 calories, 12 grams of fat, and 8 grams of protein. The Tajín Cheesy Gordita Crunch costs around $5.99 and has 460 calories, 22 grams of fat, and 19 grams of protein.
Finally, the Tajín Pineapple Strawberry Freeze comes in two sizes: The 16 ounce starts around $3.99 and the 20 ounce is around $4.19. The 16 ounce has 180 calories, zero grams of fat, and zero grams of protein. Finally, the 20 ounce has 220 calories, as well as zero grams of fat and zero grams of protein.