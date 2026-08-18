The Worst Publix Prepared Food We Tried Tasted Like 'Stale Water'

Publix has a cult-like following, and for good reason: The popular grocery chain has some pretty delicious deli items, including its made-to-order sub sandwiches, potato and macaroni salad, and fried chicken and mac and cheese. But unfortunately, not every prepared food from Publix is super delicious. In fact, there are quite a few that Tasting Table's taste tester recommended avoiding. In their review of 12 prepared foods from Publix, the worst product was its deviled eggs.

While normally irresistibly tasty, the deviled eggs at Publix are a miss. Our reviewer said, "the egg white portion had the unpleasant flavor of stale water," as opposed to the light, neutral flavor the base is supposed to have. They also said the filling was too sweet and creamy, lacking the variety of acidity, spice, and savory richness that traditional Southern deviled eggs possess. The singular black olive slice didn't add much to the taste or texture, either.

All in all, Publix's deviled eggs left much to be desired. The filling could do with some additional ingredients, like crunchy pickle pieces or relish to add some textural interest and a slight tang. While they're fairly affordable — $3.87 for a six-pack — we don't think they're worth purchasing in the name of a good deal.