The Worst Publix Prepared Food We Tried Tasted Like 'Stale Water'
Publix has a cult-like following, and for good reason: The popular grocery chain has some pretty delicious deli items, including its made-to-order sub sandwiches, potato and macaroni salad, and fried chicken and mac and cheese. But unfortunately, not every prepared food from Publix is super delicious. In fact, there are quite a few that Tasting Table's taste tester recommended avoiding. In their review of 12 prepared foods from Publix, the worst product was its deviled eggs.
While normally irresistibly tasty, the deviled eggs at Publix are a miss. Our reviewer said, "the egg white portion had the unpleasant flavor of stale water," as opposed to the light, neutral flavor the base is supposed to have. They also said the filling was too sweet and creamy, lacking the variety of acidity, spice, and savory richness that traditional Southern deviled eggs possess. The singular black olive slice didn't add much to the taste or texture, either.
All in all, Publix's deviled eggs left much to be desired. The filling could do with some additional ingredients, like crunchy pickle pieces or relish to add some textural interest and a slight tang. While they're fairly affordable — $3.87 for a six-pack — we don't think they're worth purchasing in the name of a good deal.
Publix fans tend to agree with our reviewer
Many Publix fans are reasonably upset with the store's deviled eggs. One reviewer on Facebook said, "Putting out these sad excuses of southern delicacies is a disgrace and you need to be moved to a different department. Please for the grace of all the southerners and chefs DO NOT TOUCH THE EGGS AGAIN." While this could be written off as a dig at that specific deli department, other customers expressed general disappointment with Publix's deviled eggs, too. "Our deviled eggs changed and now they taste like straight vinegar and nothing else," one Redditor posted about four years ago.
Instead of ordering deviled eggs from Publix's catering service or picking them up at the grab-and-go area, opt for other prepared items. If you're still craving eggs, go for the Deli Egg Salad instead. It's creamy, just the right texture, and has pickle relish for a tangy bite. The Southern-Style Potato Salad is another good choice: It has eggs, celery, mayonnaise, potatoes, and relish. Or you could completely change it up and get the best prepared item in our ranking: The Mardi Gras Rotisserie Chicken. It's crispy, tender, and perfectly seasoned.