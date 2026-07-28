I Tried 12 Publix Prepared Foods And Ranked Them Worst To Best

It's a truth universally acknowledged that deviled eggs can either be the best thing at the potluck or the worst. There is no in between with these things. It's fitting, then, that this six-count pack of deviled eggs represents one end of the spectrum for Publix prepared food.

Unfortunately, it's the very worst that Publix has to offer. First, the egg white portion had the unpleasant flavor of stale water. I expect the rubbery white base to be a bland or nearly-neutral flavor in the deviled egg schematic, so the weird watery off-flavor was the first red flag. Then I got to the dreadful filling.

The overall flavor profile was way too sweet, missing a hit of acidity, spice, or even savory richness to cut through it. I also found its overly creamy filling to be too one-note, something that could be easily remedied by the addition of crunchy pickle or relish. And why were there random black olive slivers used to adorn just half of the eggs? It seems like an endless amount of bad decisions were made in making these. It's best to give the whole affair a hard pass.