Prince George Starts Living At Eton College In September 2026 — He Can Eat These Foods At This Upscale School
This September, 13-year-old Prince George will become a student at one of the most prestigious schools in Britain: Eton College. Dating back to the 15th century, Eton is an all-boys boarding school that houses students aged from 13 to 18. It has a reputation for being somewhat of an educational hub for British aristocracy — many U.K. prime ministers were students there, as were both Prince William and Prince Harry.
Although the school is very close to George's home in Windsor, the young prince will be staying in one of the 25 boarding houses and will, like all the students, have his own room — but he likely won't be served private meals just because he's the future king of England. At Eton, food is served either inside the individual boarding houses or at the main dining room called Bekynton, which feeds 11 of the boarding houses. The atmosphere is casual, so it's unlikely George's fellow students will have to follow any of the rules for dining with the royals.
The meals are prepared with the highest standards across 18 separate kitchens — including the second-oldest working kitchen in England, which has been operational since 1440. Here's a list of 15 foods that have been served at Eton over the years, and might just end up on Prince George's plate in the near future.
Freshly baked bread
The boys at Eton can enjoy freshly baked bread every single day. Let's be honest, that's a far cry from most school cafeterias. Eton's tuition does cost £63,000 per year, which is about $85,000 at the current conversion rate, so perhaps some fresh loaves aren't too much to ask for.
Nine types of milk
Nowadays, there are many dairy milks to choose from, such as low-fat, reduced fat, lactose-free, etc. Then there are the plant-based milk alternatives to consider as well. Eton College strives to make a wide range of milk options available — according to Hello Magazine, its students can take their pick among nine different types of milk, so there should be something for everybody.
Cereal
Breakfasts at Eton are surprisingly simple. While some cooked options are available, the first meal of the day is usually a type of continental breakfast, with a spread of bread, cheese, meat, granola, and the like. Students can also enjoy a bowl of cereal — it's not a very posh choice, but it goes to show that most kids have similar food preferences.
Marmite
Marmite is a famous British yeast extract spread (and a cousin to Australia's Vegemite) that's commonly eaten spread on toast for breakfast, although there are plenty of other clever ways to use it. Due to its unique flavor, it's quite the polarizing food — but it's definitely welcome at the royal household, and if Prince George likes the taste of it, he won't have to go without at Eton.
Fish and chips
Would Eton be a proper British school if it didn't serve classic fish and chips? Seeing this dish on the menu will surely delight Prince George — in 2024, he was spotted enjoying fish and chips alongside his mother, Princess Catherine, and siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. They're not the only royals to enjoy this quintessential British dish; Queen Camilla has admitted to having a preference for it, too.
Sausage, egg, chips, and beans
Another British classic that has previously found itself on the plates of Etonian students is the sausage, egg, chips, and beans dish. The meal is a more indulgent version of the full English breakfast, as it noticeably skips the vegetables and adds the chips. Teenage boys are notoriously always hungry, so perhaps a bulky meal is just what they need to replenish after a long day of lessons.
Lasagna
Prince William is famously a big fan of lasagna. In 2011 he even asked Giada De Laurentiis for advice on how to improve his lasagna-making skills! We don't know whether Prince William has since mastered the recipe, but if Prince George takes after his father, he'll be happy to know that lasagna is frequently on the menu at Eton.
Chicken tikka masala
You've probably picked up on the fact that many of the foods served at Eton are very typically British; chicken tikka masala is another example of that. Although tikka masala's origin is somewhat mysterious, many believe it was created as a way of adapting the classic Indian chicken tikka to British preferences. In any case, it's now a massively popular and culturally significant takeout dish in the U.K., so naturally, it can't be missing from Etonian dining rooms.
Lamb kleftiko
Despite Eton's penchant for British food, the school does make an effort to expose its students to other cuisines, particularly through themed nights. That's when the boys have the chance to try delicacies from a specific country, something that Prince George will undoubtedly benefit from given his future career. When the students were served Greek cuisine, for example, they could choose among soft pita bread, fresh tzatziki, and even lamb kleftiko — a classic Mediterranean slow-roasted lamb leg.
Moroccan stew
Another example of expanding the students' culinary horizons is Moroccan stew, or harira — the traditional Moroccan soup that packs in flavor. It's a comforting, warming dish made with an abundance of chickpeas, lentils, and tomatoes. It often includes meat as well. In 2019, Prince Harry, Prince George's uncle, had a chance to sample the stew while on a royal tour in Morocco.
Street food
Once a week, the students at Eton reportedly enjoy a street food night, which once again centers around introducing new flavors from street markets around the world. Unlike actual street food, though, these specialties are not prepared in haste among the hustle and bustle of city life but are instead meticulously put together by pro chefs.
Mince pie
The students at Eton get a long break over Christmas, but the school embraces the holiday spirit in the final weeks of the year. The menu is centered around the comforting classics, such as mince pies, which are a staple treat during the holiday season. The royal family are big fans of the dessert, and it's possible Prince George will be happy to see the tiny pies at Eton come December.
Sunday roast
Sunday roast is a traditional English meal dating back to the 18th century that's still a staple in many households. It centers around a large piece of roasted meat (usually beef) and is accompanied by potatoes, vegetables, and billowy Yorkshire pudding. According to former royal chef Darren McGrady (via the Mirror), the royals are used to eating a simple and traditional version of the Sunday roast without fancy pomp.
Salad bar
Turns out it's not all breakfast foods, meat, and potatoes at Eton — the boys have access to an abundant salad bar that offers tasty options such as pasta salad, Caesar salad, and more. There's also plenty of fresh fruit to choose from, so the students have lots of options for their "five a day." Within the royal household, George's mother Catherine, the Princess of Wales, is known to enjoy fresh salads, such as her watermelon salad with a creamy twist.
Birthday cake
Celebrating a birthday away from home can be difficult, even for teenagers yearning for independence. At Eton, birthday cakes are definitely a thing, so the students can blow out the candles, indulge in the sweet treat, and share the special day with their friends. That said, Prince George won't be getting his own cake at Eton — his birthday falls on July 22, when the school is on summer break.