Prince George Starts Living At Eton College In September 2026 — He Can Eat These Foods At This Upscale School

This September, 13-year-old Prince George will become a student at one of the most prestigious schools in Britain: Eton College. Dating back to the 15th century, Eton is an all-boys boarding school that houses students aged from 13 to 18. It has a reputation for being somewhat of an educational hub for British aristocracy — many U.K. prime ministers were students there, as were both Prince William and Prince Harry.

Although the school is very close to George's home in Windsor, the young prince will be staying in one of the 25 boarding houses and will, like all the students, have his own room — but he likely won't be served private meals just because he's the future king of England. At Eton, food is served either inside the individual boarding houses or at the main dining room called Bekynton, which feeds 11 of the boarding houses. The atmosphere is casual, so it's unlikely George's fellow students will have to follow any of the rules for dining with the royals.

The meals are prepared with the highest standards across 18 separate kitchens — including the second-oldest working kitchen in England, which has been operational since 1440. Here's a list of 15 foods that have been served at Eton over the years, and might just end up on Prince George's plate in the near future.