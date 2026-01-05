16 Street Markets Around The World Foodies Say Are Worth The Trip

For food lovers, travel itineraries revolve around every meal. After checking off all the non-negotiable restaurants, street markets are typically high on the must-do list. They're perfect for anyone short on time, trying to squeeze as many bites into a few short hours, or for any indecisive eaters who just want a taste of everything. The world has no shortage of street markets, especially those prioritizing good, local food. Across continents and cultures, certain food markets have earned fabled status among foodies for delivering something no one restaurant ever could. Street markets are a direct line to local flavor with an atmosphere mirroring the city's culture and energy.

I've had the pleasure of exploring a few of these lively markets, and all of the others have officially been added to my bucket list. To learn more about the world's best street markets from a foodies' perspective, I scoured through Google, Yelp, and TripAdvisor Reviews, checked out some YouTube food crawls, and chatted with other devoted foodies willing to travel far for the right meal. These 16 street markets were consistently praised for standout dishes, but most importantly, a memorable experience. Some of these markets have been feeding cities for centuries, while others are new to the map, but regardless of the legacy, they're attracting foodies from around the world who feel it's worth the mileage.