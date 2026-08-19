One Of The Best Blanco Tequilas You Can Buy For Under $30 In 2026 Comes From This Super-Premium Mexican Brand
It's a common misconception that tequila must be aged and expensive to be good. Blanco tequila, which is unaged, often gets a bad rap because the aging step helps mellow spirits. Without that step, and in the hands of a subpar producer, tequila can be harsh with that hot alcohol sensation. But there are in fact high-quality, premium tequila brands crafting excellent blanco tequilas — and some are quite affordable.
We rounded up seven of the best blanco tequilas under $30, and one of our very favorites is 1800 Tequila Blanco. While you may spot 1800 Blanco Tequila in some places for $30 to $33, depending on the bottle size, other outlets like Total Wine offer it closer to $28. If you shop around, you may even secure a bottle for as low as $18. That's quite the steal, especially when you see the prices of other premium blancos like Clase Azul, Don Julio, and Herradura.
Meanwhile, even at less than $30, 1800 Tequila is one of the best tequila brands on the market, and makes the world's most awarded tequila. The brand makes blanco tequila the way it should be. What makes blanco tequila unique is that because it's not aged, you get more of a pure agave flavor profile. Barrels lend their own aromas, which are great in the context of aged spirits, but if you want to fully experience the peppery, earthy, citrusy notes of agave, you want blanco tequila. And if you're going for blanco tequila, you want 1800.
Awards and rave reviews for 1800 Blanco Tequila
Much of 1800's higher quality is due to the fact that it is 100% agave. Tequila is only legally required to contain 51% of its mandatory base ingredient, Blue Weber agave. Often, the rest consists of cane sugar and other sneaky tequila additives. These all compromise the taste of lower quality tequilas and can make you feel not too great either. 1800 Blanco Tequila, on the other hand, includes just Blue Weber agave, yeast, and water.
This tequila is made from plants grown in the Tequila Valley of Jalisco, Mexico, harvested at the perfect point of peak maturity. This means they're full of rich sugars that come through in the tequila with smoothness and body. 1800's commitment to purity has earned its Blanco gold medals at the World Tequila Awards and Bartender Spirits Awards in 2024, and at The Tequila & Mezcal Masters in 2025. Judges and industry pros aren't 1800's only fans, though. Everyday shoppers appreciate the top quality, too.
"I love 1800," notes one Total Wine shopper. "It is so smooth, so satisfying, and absolutely delicious." Some consider it a favorite in their house, adding that it's their go-to when serving guests, while other buyers note it never gives them a headache — that's the difference in tequila without additives. Another customer confirms that 1800 Blanco Tequila might just be better than other premium options at double or triple the price. "I prefer it over Don Julio, Patron, or the other popular tequila blancos," the reviewer explains. "Smooth by itself and also great for mixing."