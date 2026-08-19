It's a common misconception that tequila must be aged and expensive to be good. Blanco tequila, which is unaged, often gets a bad rap because the aging step helps mellow spirits. Without that step, and in the hands of a subpar producer, tequila can be harsh with that hot alcohol sensation. But there are in fact high-quality, premium tequila brands crafting excellent blanco tequilas — and some are quite affordable.

We rounded up seven of the best blanco tequilas under $30, and one of our very favorites is 1800 Tequila Blanco. While you may spot 1800 Blanco Tequila in some places for $30 to $33, depending on the bottle size, other outlets like Total Wine offer it closer to $28. If you shop around, you may even secure a bottle for as low as $18. That's quite the steal, especially when you see the prices of other premium blancos like Clase Azul, Don Julio, and Herradura.

Meanwhile, even at less than $30, 1800 Tequila is one of the best tequila brands on the market, and makes the world's most awarded tequila. The brand makes blanco tequila the way it should be. What makes blanco tequila unique is that because it's not aged, you get more of a pure agave flavor profile. Barrels lend their own aromas, which are great in the context of aged spirits, but if you want to fully experience the peppery, earthy, citrusy notes of agave, you want blanco tequila. And if you're going for blanco tequila, you want 1800.