Forget Costco — Get Cheaper Groceries At The Warehouse Store That Accepts Manufacturer's Coupons

As grocery prices remain high in many parts of the United States, Americans continue to look for ways to stretch every penny of their grocery budget. While warehouse stores such as Costco and Sam's Club offer plenty of discounts to customers buying in bulk, BJ's Wholesale Club takes a different approach. Unlike its competitors, BJ's also accepts manufacturers' coupons, giving shoppers another way to save.

Shoppers of a certain age may remember clipping manufacturer coupons from the paper and stacking them on trips to get deep discounts. In recent years, many places have transitioned to store-specific reward programs to offer savings. BJ's does have an app, but it also allows manufacturer coupon use along with its own store coupons.

While BJ's coupon policy allows the use of several types of coupons, shoppers do have limits on what type and how many they can use. Shoppers can typically combine manufacturer coupons with store discounts or coupons toward a single item purchase. Additionally, BJ's doesn't allow customers to combine national coupons on a single item.