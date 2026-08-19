Forget Costco — Get Cheaper Groceries At The Warehouse Store That Accepts Manufacturer's Coupons
As grocery prices remain high in many parts of the United States, Americans continue to look for ways to stretch every penny of their grocery budget. While warehouse stores such as Costco and Sam's Club offer plenty of discounts to customers buying in bulk, BJ's Wholesale Club takes a different approach. Unlike its competitors, BJ's also accepts manufacturers' coupons, giving shoppers another way to save.
Shoppers of a certain age may remember clipping manufacturer coupons from the paper and stacking them on trips to get deep discounts. In recent years, many places have transitioned to store-specific reward programs to offer savings. BJ's does have an app, but it also allows manufacturer coupon use along with its own store coupons.
While BJ's coupon policy allows the use of several types of coupons, shoppers do have limits on what type and how many they can use. Shoppers can typically combine manufacturer coupons with store discounts or coupons toward a single item purchase. Additionally, BJ's doesn't allow customers to combine national coupons on a single item.
Separating from the competition
For shoppers who rely on coupons, the ability to use manufacturer's coupons on shopping trips can make a noticeable difference. While Costco and Sam's Club may have stronger name recognition, BJ's policy is one reason it stands out from its competition.
According to its website, Costco doesn't accept manufacturer's coupons because it prefers to offer savings to customers via in-store deals and promotional mailers. Similarly, Sam's Club does not accept manufacturer coupons because the company offers its Instant Savings program to customers and automatically applies discounts when they check out.
While regular warehouse shoppers may be local to one store, many shoppers also prefer to have options, especially when they're on a budget. For shoppers who still believe in the power of coupons, BJ's acceptance of manufacturers' coupons can go a long way in helping customers get the most value for their money, offering a simple perk that its competitors don't.