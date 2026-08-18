The Retro 1930s Burger Chain That's Winning Over A New Generation

Throughout the early 2000s, Steak 'n Shake zigzagged between gaining, then losing, then regaining ground in terms of earnings. Sales looked steady around 2007, then dropped in 2008. They saw an uptick again for several years, then nosedived from 2016-2018.

Company leadership was ready to make major changes. They revamped their focus from in-house seating and instead directed customers to more take-out and drive-thru options. They also introduced changes that have in fact gone back to the basics that made the fast-food chain popular in the first place, like old school fries, made all the better with beef tallow rather than vegetable oil, a change the company announced in 2025. Their inaugural fries had been made with beef tallow, but the company switched away from it in the 1990s. The company is also reverting back to cane-sugar Coca-Cola, which most sodas used before corn syrup gained popularity.

Steak 'n Shake also now accepts Bitcoin at hundreds of locations, and has a reinvigorated focus on entrepreneurial ownership in its franchises, similar to changes made by Chik-fil-A in its owner-operator model. Steak 'n Shake leadership hopes to establish relationships with franchisees who want to be on-premises — not uninvolved owners. The changes have made a dramatic turnaround for the conglomerate, posting 2025 pre-tax operating earnings of over $22 million as well as claims of higher output of productivity per hour among employees.