You Can Substitute Beef Tallow For Vegetable Oil, But There's A Catch

Beef tallow has been the hottest subject in food this year, with the news that Steak N Shake is changing from vegetable oil to tallow for its fries leading the charge, and that may have you wondering what you can do with it yourself. Beef tallow is being touted as a substitute for seed oils like vegetable oil, often due to the unique health benefits it offers. While there is little science backing up claims against seed oils, which also boast plenty of nutrients, beef tallow is not as unhealthy as it was made out to be during the anti-fat crusade of the 80s and 90s. In fact, both are perfectly good choices to switch out for each other in a variety of recipes. There is one problem, though: If you are going to swap in beef tallow for vegetable oil in a recipe, you better be ready for a change in flavor.

Vegetable oil is a versatile ingredient because it's essentially neutral in flavor, so it can be used in sauteing, baking, frying, and whatever else without adding unwanted notes to the finished dish. Beef tallow isn't the same kind of blank canvas; while its flavor is not strong, it does have a noticeably more savory and slightly meaty taste to it. In some cases, this may be what you want, and part of its resurgence has been a nostalgia for the way fries made with beef tallow tasted. But that beefy taste isn't always ideal for your recipe.