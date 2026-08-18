Burger King Hasn't Sold This Topping In The US For Almost A Decade, But International Menus Have It

Burger King's international menus feature unique gems that differ greatly from domestic offerings, like the Texas BBQ King sandwich and the Halloumi King. One of these items used to be available in the U.S., but now you will have to travel abroad to enjoy it. We're talking about the epic flavor of chili cheese, which formerly had a starring role on the BK menu in America.

In 2016, Burger King rolled out their new grilled hot dogs across the U.S. You could get them with standard toppings like mustard and relish, or you could opt for a chili cheese topping. But these fast food hot dogs were quickly discontinued, and the chili cheese flavor disappeared from menus, too.

However, chili cheese still reigns supreme at Burger Kings in other parts of the world. If you visit the chain in certain European countries, you can get an Extra Long Chili Cheese, which features three all-beef patties on a long sesame bun with cheese, jalapeños, and a spicy chili cheese sauce. Or there are the Chili Cheese Nuggets, also known as Chili Cheese Bites. These are similar to fried cheese curds, except the cheese has a spicy chili flavor. The cheesy topping also appears on many other international BK items, including the Long Chili Cheese Chicken, Chili Cheese Fries, and the Chili Cheese Double Beef.