This Spicy Whopper Topping Combo Might Ruin The Original For You
The Burger King Whopper is arguably one of the most classic fast food options out there. In fact, it's "America's favorite burger," at least according to Burger King itself. But that's not to say that elevating its traditional flavor isn't possible. In fact, if you give the Volcano Whopper a try, you might never order a standard Whopper again.
In a video shared by Sarah Margaret Sandlin on Instagram, she's seen enjoying jalapeños, extra cheese, and BK's Zesty Sauce on a Whopper, which consists of a 100% flame-grilled beef patty topped with pickles, ketchup, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and creamy mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun. "I just love the creamy heat, smoky beef, and crunchy freshness to this burger," she states.
The addition of jalapeños will add a kick of heat to your Whopper, while the extra cheese will impart more creaminess. The Zesty Sauce, which features horseradish on its ingredients list, will add even more spiciness to your sandwich. Together these toppings boost complexity, amplifying flavor and texture.
How to order a Volcano Whopper at Burger King
If you're ordering in person, kindly ask the Burger King staffer to top your Whopper with jalapeños and extra cheese. The jalapeños will cost you about $0.50, and the extra cheese will tack on an additional $1.80 to the price. From there, request a side of Zesty Sauce, which comes with a fee of $0.25, and pour it on top. Starting at the $5.99 price point of the Whopper, these hacks bring your grand total to $8.54, which can vary by location.
As part of its summer 2026 menu, Burger King released the Loaded Jalapeño Whopper, which features toppings similar to the Volcano Whopper. However, it doesn't include extra cheese, nor is it topped with Zesty Sauce. Instead, a creamy jalapeño sauce is placed inside the bun, which features both pickled and crispy jalapeños. The limited-time-only item starts at around $6.99, and if you want it Volcano-style, you'll be paying an additional $2.05, which will set you back over $9.00.
Another similar option you can order is the Texas Double Whopper, which also features jalapeños, along with melted American cheese, bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, white onions, pickles, and mayonnaise. This item, which costs between $8 and $9, depending on location, was even named the "best burger" by Tasting Table earlier this year.