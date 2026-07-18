This Spicy Whopper Topping Combo Might Ruin The Original For You

The Burger King Whopper is arguably one of the most classic fast food options out there. In fact, it's "America's favorite burger," at least according to Burger King itself. But that's not to say that elevating its traditional flavor isn't possible. In fact, if you give the Volcano Whopper a try, you might never order a standard Whopper again.

In a video shared by Sarah Margaret Sandlin on Instagram, she's seen enjoying jalapeños, extra cheese, and BK's Zesty Sauce on a Whopper, which consists of a 100% flame-grilled beef patty topped with pickles, ketchup, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and creamy mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun. "I just love the creamy heat, smoky beef, and crunchy freshness to this burger," she states.

The addition of jalapeños will add a kick of heat to your Whopper, while the extra cheese will impart more creaminess. The Zesty Sauce, which features horseradish on its ingredients list, will add even more spiciness to your sandwich. Together these toppings boost complexity, amplifying flavor and texture.