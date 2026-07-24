The Texas-Style BBQ Sandwich Burger King Sometimes Has On International Menus
Finding a fast food sandwich that's teeming with the tastes of Texas-style barbecue is a rare feat. Among the meals offered by Burger King in the U.S., one international variety sporadically graces menus just often enough to keep diners' palates eager for more. Known as the Texas BBQ King, the sandwich is made with a pair of flame-grilled patties, topped with onion rings, barbecue sauce, melted cheese, mayonnaise, and, depending on the location, also bacon. It has previously been available at Burger King locations in Brunei, the UK, and South Africa.
There are several different styles of Texas barbecue, but this Burger King sandwich is certainly taking liberties with regard to authenticity. Despite being named for a U.S. state, it's interesting that the international meal has yet to become a mainstay stateside. It's unclear how, when, or where the Texas BBQ King will pop up on a Burger King menu, so keeping an eye on social media is advised.
2026 brought some of the best fast food barbecue items, including one from Burger King. Unlike the Texas BBQ King, this sandwich contained a single beef patty, typical Whopper toppings including lettuce and tomato, Swiss cheese in lieu of American, fried pickle chips, bacon, and a creamy barbecue sauce. Unfortunately, this was also a limited-time promotional item to celebrate the release of "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu." For now, Burger King fans might have to get creative with their orders for a Texas-style sandwich.
Ordering a Texas-style Whopper in the U.S.
Though American Burger King menus don't feature the Texas BBQ King, there are several burgers that come close, which you can customize with your choice of toppings. The Texas Double Whopper is made with two patties, topped with bacon, American cheese, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, pickles, jalapeños, mayonnaise, and mustard. The Rodeo Double Cheeseburger contains two patties, American cheese, onion rings, and barbecue sauce.
Between these burgers lies the best of both worlds for a Texas-style sandwich. Try ordering a Texas Double Whopper sans the mustard and add onion rings and barbecue sauce. For added heat, customize a Loaded Jalapeño Whopper –- which contains crispy onions and jalapeños along with a creamy jalapeño sauce -– by adding bacon, onion rings, and barbecue sauce to the sandwich. There are a number of other ways to get the best Burger King Whopper, which include ordering it fresh off the broiler and requesting a non-toasted bun.
To alleviate extra time at the counter, use your Burger King app to fully customize your order. While you aren't able to order the international Texas BBQ King from a U.S. menu for the time being, you never know when it might appear at a location near you. In the meantime, feel free to customize your Burger King order, keeping in mind that the fast food chain encourages you to "have it your way."