The Texas-Style BBQ Sandwich Burger King Sometimes Has On International Menus

Finding a fast food sandwich that's teeming with the tastes of Texas-style barbecue is a rare feat. Among the meals offered by Burger King in the U.S., one international variety sporadically graces menus just often enough to keep diners' palates eager for more. Known as the Texas BBQ King, the sandwich is made with a pair of flame-grilled patties, topped with onion rings, barbecue sauce, melted cheese, mayonnaise, and, depending on the location, also bacon. It has previously been available at Burger King locations in Brunei, the UK, and South Africa.

There are several different styles of Texas barbecue, but this Burger King sandwich is certainly taking liberties with regard to authenticity. Despite being named for a U.S. state, it's interesting that the international meal has yet to become a mainstay stateside. It's unclear how, when, or where the Texas BBQ King will pop up on a Burger King menu, so keeping an eye on social media is advised.

2026 brought some of the best fast food barbecue items, including one from Burger King. Unlike the Texas BBQ King, this sandwich contained a single beef patty, typical Whopper toppings including lettuce and tomato, Swiss cheese in lieu of American, fried pickle chips, bacon, and a creamy barbecue sauce. Unfortunately, this was also a limited-time promotional item to celebrate the release of "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu." For now, Burger King fans might have to get creative with their orders for a Texas-style sandwich.