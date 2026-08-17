6 Store-Bought Kombucha Brands, Ranked

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I'll never forget the first time I saw a kombucha SCOBY. I was in middle school, hanging out at my best friend's house, and after I saw the placenta-like culture floating in its jar, I swore I would never try kombucha. Of course, that was before I understood how foods that undergo fermentation, like cheese, yogurt, and sourdough bread, are made.

Five years later, I was drinking kombucha regularly, making space for it in my college budget in lieu of coffee. In addition to enjoying my own mother's homemade kombucha, I've sampled the bubbly, fermented beverage from a number of brands, each with its own distinct flavors and attributes. During this particularly hot summer, I decided to test a handful of these brands side-by-side to better analyze their strengths and weaknesses and rank them from worst to best. I don't think you can go wrong with any of the products I tried, but you may develop your own personal preferences based on factors like carbonation, sweetness, and flavor.

I gave more kudos to brands that don't go overboard on carbonation; whose products are sweet, but not sickly sweet; and whose flavorings are pleasant, readily detectable, and not overpowered by the fermented tea. Bonus points went to brands whose products boasted spectacular aromas.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.