How Much Caffeine Your Kombucha Has Compared To A Cup Of Coffee

At its core, kombucha is flavored, fermented tea — the best of which begins with a base of black or green tea, or a combination of the two. This, in turn, means that along with all the health benefits of drinking kombucha, it is also naturally caffeinated. But exactly how caffeinated is it? While the answer to that question depends on the brand, the reality is that most kombuchas have very minimal caffeine in them. Despite being made from tea, they tend to average around 15 mg. Compared to an 8-ounce cup of coffee, which can range from anywhere between 95 and 165 mg of caffeine, the caffeine in kombucha will hardly be noticeable, whether you're a regular coffee drinker or caffeine sensitive.

Knowing kombucha is made from a base of green or black tea — two teas that would normally contain 20 to 47 mg of caffeine per cup on average — one has to wonder why the caffeine in kombucha is so low. Not only does kombucha's fermentation process give it that tangy, bubbly flavor and gut-healthy probiotics, but it also naturally reduces the caffeine content of the tea itself. The yeast and bacteria literally feed off of it, meaning the longer your kombucha is left to ferment, the less caffeine it will contain. This is something you can easily check by looking at the back of the bottle when you're at the store or by adjusting your homemade kombucha's fermentation time and temperature.