The Best Temperature To Ferment Your Homemade Kombucha (And Why It Matters)

There are good reasons why the finest kombucha comes from home brewers. The live "symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast", or "SCOBY" that ferments sugar in sweet tea to kombucha, like any living thing, thrives on attention and care — the more nurturing it receives, the tastier the kombucha it produces. If you're a first-time brewer, avoid one of the common mistakes of home-brewing kombucha, which is not learning about proper temperature control — it can derail your first batch before it even begins!

Advertisement

Emma Christensen, a homebrewing expert and author, shares that although the microbes that make kombucha are quite hardy and adaptable, it's best that you keep them within a very specific temperature range. "[They're] the happiest at warm room temperature, 70 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit," she explains. "[The kombucha] will ferment more quickly at warmer temperatures and is generally fine up to about 90 degrees Fahrenheit. It will ferment more slowly at cooler temperatures, down to about 65 degrees Fahrenheit."

Keep in mind that there are hard limits to what your SCOBY can handle. Push the temperature above 90 degrees; the microbes can overheat and potentially die. Let it get too cold (below 65 degrees), and they'll become sluggish – you'll have to wait a very long time to get your kombucha (if they don't die first). Brief temperature swings are generally alright, but it's best to keep the temperature as consistent as possible for the tastiest results that you'll be happy to drink every day.

Advertisement