A&W's Best Menu Item By Far Rivals A Best-Selling Culver's Side
Culver's has a die-hard fan base and is considered one of the best fast-food chains around. Everything from its burgers and chicken tenders to its crinkle-cut fries and desserts is considered top-tier, so it's notable when one of its competitors does them one better. One chain that can give Culver's a run for its money is A&W, one of the oldest fast-food chains in America. In our ranking of A&W menu items, our taste tester gave the top spot to the cheese curds, made with 100% Wisconsin White Cheddar cheese, which is lightly breaded. "I have to say A&W's take on the comfort-food side gives [Culver's] a run for their money," they wrote, which is high praise considering Culver's cheese curds get tons of love from fans.
The cheese curds are considered the best Culver's side dish, but not everyone thinks they live up to the hype. A&W's version, meanwhile, gave our taste tester plenty to like. They appreciated that the curds came in different sizes, "from large clumps to tiny bits," adding to its authentic, handmade feel. They also noted they were hot and fresh, had that signature squeak and a light and crispy breading, and a "subtly milky and lightly salted" cheese flavor. A sauce isn't necessary, they said, but you can't go wrong with a Papa Sauce or ranch to dip in as you please. A&W may not be everywhere, but these cheese curds are reason enough to pay them a visit if you're ever nearby.
Why customers love A&W's cheese curds
Like our taste tester, many A&W customers also consider the cheese curds a delicacy and far better than Culver's. "A&W cheese curds are on a whole other level compared to Culver's crap," declares one Reddit user on a thread praising A&W curds over Culver's. "A&W are like real fair curds," says another Redditor, adding that they "enjoy their crispy outside and gooey inside." That says a lot considering the Midwest is home to some of the country's best state fair food, especially in Minnesota and Wisconsin, where batter-fried cheese curds are a staple.
And if you think these cheese curds are heavenly, you haven't lived until you've tried A&W's limited-time releases, which have included sriracha cheese curds and dill pickle ranch cheese curds, which one Redditor said they "wish they'd bring them back and keep them as a permanent thing." One Facebook user said the pickle curds were "amazing and better than McDonald's pickle fries."
And while the curds are plenty good on their own, they're even better with something to dip them in. Just make sure to grab any one of A&W's dipping sauces, including ranch, honey mustard, the signature Papa Sauce (which has a sweet and tangy flavor), or the Spicy Papa Sauce. To make it a full meal, go with the Papa Burger or double cheeseburger and finish it off with the A&W root beer served in its iconic frosted mug. It's about as classic an A&W order as you can get.