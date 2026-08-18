A&W's Best Menu Item By Far Rivals A Best-Selling Culver's Side

Culver's has a die-hard fan base and is considered one of the best fast-food chains around. Everything from its burgers and chicken tenders to its crinkle-cut fries and desserts is considered top-tier, so it's notable when one of its competitors does them one better. One chain that can give Culver's a run for its money is A&W, one of the oldest fast-food chains in America. In our ranking of A&W menu items, our taste tester gave the top spot to the cheese curds, made with 100% Wisconsin White Cheddar cheese, which is lightly breaded. "I have to say A&W's take on the comfort-food side gives [Culver's] a run for their money," they wrote, which is high praise considering Culver's cheese curds get tons of love from fans.

The cheese curds are considered the best Culver's side dish, but not everyone thinks they live up to the hype. A&W's version, meanwhile, gave our taste tester plenty to like. They appreciated that the curds came in different sizes, "from large clumps to tiny bits," adding to its authentic, handmade feel. They also noted they were hot and fresh, had that signature squeak and a light and crispy breading, and a "subtly milky and lightly salted" cheese flavor. A sauce isn't necessary, they said, but you can't go wrong with a Papa Sauce or ranch to dip in as you please. A&W may not be everywhere, but these cheese curds are reason enough to pay them a visit if you're ever nearby.