Say Goodbye To Granite And Marble Countertops: Erin Napier's Gorgeous Alternative
Choosing the right material for your countertops is no easy feat. The equipment is expensive, the installation takes a lot of work, and it can completely change the look of your kitchen or bathroom. When it comes down to it, a lot of people end up choosing common, reliable stones like granite or marble for their countertops. But HGTV host and designer Erin Napier is a big fan of another gorgeous alternative: limestone.
This sedimentary rock is formed from ancient marine life, and is primarily composed of calcium carbonate, meaning that it's soft and porous. Limestone also has a beautifully minimalistic, warm look with interesting, fossilized patterns that sometimes slightly shimmer. Napier loves the timeless aesthetic this provides. "It's a really soft stone, so it'll have to be cared for, but it looks so old-world European and simple," she said on an episode of her HGTV show Home Town. "It doesn't have a lot of movement or color; it's just a slab of creamy ivory limestone. Like, it makes my mouth water."
The other big benefit to limestone is the price — it's a lot cheaper than other stones, typically costing as little as $5 plus per square foot. However, as Napier mentioned, you need to be careful with limestone. It's not exactly brittle, but it's not indestructible either.
How to care for limestone countertops
Limestone is more prone to staining than granite and other stones. Spills need to be cleaned up right away, especially acidic liquids like fruit juice or wine. Coffee and tomato sauce can also cause staining. At the same time, you need to be careful with knives and utensils around limestone, as the surface is prone to scratching. Abrasive cleaners, like lemon juice or vinegar, are also big no-no, as they can dull the stone. Finally, you need to be careful with heavy pots to prevent chipping.
On the plus side, limestone is pretty heat resistant. It also tends to be an eco-friendly option with fairly easy maintenance. You just need to clean it regularly and seal it every year. And each countertop has a unique look, giving you a one-of-a-kind feature to show off.
This is where the real beauty of limestone lies. It comes in a few different shades, all of which have a muted, sophisticated look. Think cream, eggshell, and soft gray. These colors pair beautifully with similar shades (white and beige can make any kitchen look bougie), but they can also work with bolder paint colors and backsplashes, like navy blue, sage, and burgundy. Here are some other paint colors that make your kitchen look more expensive if you want to explore your options further.