Say Goodbye To Granite And Marble Countertops: Erin Napier's Gorgeous Alternative

Choosing the right material for your countertops is no easy feat. The equipment is expensive, the installation takes a lot of work, and it can completely change the look of your kitchen or bathroom. When it comes down to it, a lot of people end up choosing common, reliable stones like granite or marble for their countertops. But HGTV host and designer Erin Napier is a big fan of another gorgeous alternative: limestone.

This sedimentary rock is formed from ancient marine life, and is primarily composed of calcium carbonate, meaning that it's soft and porous. Limestone also has a beautifully minimalistic, warm look with interesting, fossilized patterns that sometimes slightly shimmer. Napier loves the timeless aesthetic this provides. "It's a really soft stone, so it'll have to be cared for, but it looks so old-world European and simple," she said on an episode of her HGTV show Home Town. "It doesn't have a lot of movement or color; it's just a slab of creamy ivory limestone. Like, it makes my mouth water."

The other big benefit to limestone is the price — it's a lot cheaper than other stones, typically costing as little as $5 plus per square foot. However, as Napier mentioned, you need to be careful with limestone. It's not exactly brittle, but it's not indestructible either.