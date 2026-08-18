How Much Olive Garden Pasta You Need To Eat To Justify The $500 Lifetime Pass
Olive Garden is no stranger to generous pasta promotions, but it's probably the only restaurant chain to ever sell a $500 product that was actually a great deal. Most people are probably already familiar with the Italian chain's Never-Ending Pasta Bowl, a yearly promotion that promises diners unlimited refills on custom pasta dishes. And it's hard to beat Olive Garden's famous soup, salad, and breadsticks, especially when they all come at a flat price. Over the last decade Olive Garden has also offered a sought-after Never-Ending Pasta Pass, giving a limited number of lucky customers unlimited pasta for 13 weeks. But back in 2019, there was an even wilder promotion: a lifetime of unlimited pasta for $500. While that's certainly a lot to pay up front, Olive Garden noted in its announcement that the pass would pay for itself after just 45 bowls of pasta, based on 2019 prices, making every bowl after that essentially free.
Aptly named the "Lifetime Pasta Pass," the offer was given out to only 50 customers during the 2019 Never-Ending Pasta Pass promotion. The first 50 people to sign up for the normal pasta pass could upgrade for an extra $400 when they checked out. That lifetime pass entitled them to unlimited pasta with any sauce or topping, soup, salad, and breadsticks, until the day they die. And since 2019, inflation has only made these passes more valuable. At the current 2026 price of $14.99 for the Never-Ending Pasta Bowl, the $500 pass would pay for itself by the 34th visit. That's less than eight months of weekly visits before you're eating truly free pasta whenever you want.
Olive Garden's Lifetime Pasta Pass was one of the best deals ever offered by a chain
The lifetime pass is an even better deal when you consider everything that comes with it. The normal price of most pasta dishes at Olive Garden is now around or just above $20 — and it will only become better as time goes on. If inflation grows at the same rate it has the past 30 years, those dishes will be going for about $42 in 2056, while many of those 50 lucky people are still enjoying their pasta, soup, salad, and breadsticks. Unless, of course, Olive Garden goes out of business.
Unfortunately for most people, getting your hands on the Lifetime Pasta Pass, or even the more common Never-Ending Pasta Pass, is almost impossible. One winner from 2019, an IT worker, utilized a browser extension that automatically fills in forms to submit as quickly as possible. They still barely made it, snagging the 46th of 50 spots.
And Olive Garden's pasta pass offer even came under fire this year after fans struggled to score the 13-week deal. While the promotion is meant to be rare, only 10,000 are sold, the passes are now selling out in less than a minute. That means anyone without a hair-trigger mouse, or some digital assistance, has almost no chance of buying one. The company has also cut down on how many it sells, with 10,000 being a steep drop from the 24,000 offered in 2019. Of course, it's still such an amazing deal that people will vie for it anyway, and Olive Garden probably doesn't mind the press of thousands of people desperately fighting for their pasta.