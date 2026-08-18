How Much Olive Garden Pasta You Need To Eat To Justify The $500 Lifetime Pass

The lifetime pass is an even better deal when you consider everything that comes with it. The normal price of most pasta dishes at Olive Garden is now around or just above $20 — and it will only become better as time goes on. If inflation grows at the same rate it has the past 30 years, those dishes will be going for about $42 in 2056, while many of those 50 lucky people are still enjoying their pasta, soup, salad, and breadsticks. Unless, of course, Olive Garden goes out of business.

Unfortunately for most people, getting your hands on the Lifetime Pasta Pass, or even the more common Never-Ending Pasta Pass, is almost impossible. One winner from 2019, an IT worker, utilized a browser extension that automatically fills in forms to submit as quickly as possible. They still barely made it, snagging the 46th of 50 spots.

And Olive Garden's pasta pass offer even came under fire this year after fans struggled to score the 13-week deal. While the promotion is meant to be rare, only 10,000 are sold, the passes are now selling out in less than a minute. That means anyone without a hair-trigger mouse, or some digital assistance, has almost no chance of buying one. The company has also cut down on how many it sells, with 10,000 being a steep drop from the 24,000 offered in 2019. Of course, it's still such an amazing deal that people will vie for it anyway, and Olive Garden probably doesn't mind the press of thousands of people desperately fighting for their pasta.