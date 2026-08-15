These 10 Satisfying Frozen Costco Meals Spare Your Wallet For Under $3 Per Serving
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Grocery affordability has been and remains a much-debated topic, especially in the wake of years of economic uncertainty. As a result, many are paying careful attention to how far they can stretch a dollar and are budgeting down to the serving. If you are among those aiming to keep costs below $3 per meal, you'll be pleased to know that Costco has an array of options friendly to your wallet, palate, and desired amount of effort.
Frozen products tend to have more staying power in the home, as they can be hot and on the table in no time. Though not always the case, bulk groceries tend to bring the prices down across the board, from breakfast through dinner. Just because you're working on a budget doesn't mean you'll lose out on variety, great flavor, or restaurant-quality textures, either. This list of the best sub-$3-per-serving frozen Costco products spans French flavors, Japanese street food, and classic American fare. The products were selected based on personal experience and customer reviews. I calculated costs based on warehouse pricing in Dallas and Seattle.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Jimmy Dean Meat Lovers Breakfast Bowl
Even those with regimented routines can find their mornings escape them from time to time. Whether you overslept or are simply swamped helping children get themselves together to head off to school, having an affordable breakfast option ready within a few minutes can be a life preserver, preventing your day from sinking. As it happens, such a product is available at Costco: the Jimmy Dean Meat Lovers Breakfast Bowl.
The Meat Lovers variety is a 7-ounce serving combining eggs with bacon, cheddar cheese, potatoes, and sausage. At only $2.37 per bowl, each case comes with eight individual servings boasting 23 grams of protein. Though this version didn't make our ranking of Jimmy Dean frozen breakfast foods, the convenience of moving from freezer to the microwave to your taste buds in a matter of minutes is just one of the aspects about the bowls that fans admire. What's lacking in visual appeal is more than made up for in taste, texture, and satiety — though some admittedly like to spice things up by adding their favorite hot sauce to them, myself included.
Veggies Made Great Spinach Egg White Frittatas
To some, mention of budget-friendly foods calls to mind bland concoctions with subpar ingredients made all the more insufferable with petite portions. None of that need be true, and Veggies Made Great has an example at Costco as proof. True to the company's promise, vegetables are the primary ingredient in the Veggies Made Great Spinach Egg White Frittatas. They include a blend of onions, red bell peppers, spinach, and tomatoes, which are paired with egg whites and mozzarella and delivers a light yet satisfying meal.
Those in a rush can have a frittata done in minutes at a cost of only $0.70 per serving. But if you have the time, my preference is taking the 20 minutes to prepare them in an oven or air fryer, allowing the exterior to crisp. Of course, even if you're eating alone, have a big appetite, or simply can't get enough of the taste, you may want to cook up a few of these bites.
La Boulangerie Smoked Ham & Swiss Cheese Pockets
La Boulangerie's Smoked Ham & Swiss Cheese Pockets' packaging states that they have flaky layers. Speaking from experience, that is an apt description for these flavorful handhelds, which are priced at $1.72 per serving at Costco. I would also characterize the ham- and Swiss-filled croissant dough as akin to artisanal Hot Pockets.
While you can have your choice of adjectives in lauding the pockets, which are made by a Bay Area French baker, I advise you to stick to the script when preparing them. For example, if you choose to use the microwave rather than the oven as recommended, you're going to want to wrap your pocket in a paper towel first. The step will go a long way toward ensuring the flaky pastry comes out well and will prevent any wayward filling from sullying the microwave.
Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken Fried Rice
Folks bit by the travel bug know that globetrotting to every bucket list location may not be in the cards. However, while you may or may not make it to Japan — or even to a stateside enclave of expatriates — you do have an economical way to get a taste of Japanese street food with a rich tradition: by buying a case of Ajinomoto's Japanese-Style Yakitori Chicken Fried Rice at Costco. These bowls deliver tasty grilled chicken, just as the translation of "yakitori" suggests, all without requiring you to leave your kitchen.
At $2.50 per serving, the chicken comes in fried rice with edamame, peas, carrots, roasted sweet corn, and more, along with a savory sauce. Retail shoppers aren't alone in trusting Ajinomoto for authentic Japanese cuisine, as the company also sells to restaurants. Many happy customers highly recommends the bowls, which can be ready in three minutes. In case one doesn't quite cut it — or if you just want something extra to put an exclamation point on your meal — you may consider adding a fried egg on top.
Sandwich Bros. Chicken Melts
This bakery brand, which was started by the Kashou brothers of Wisconsin, has grown into Kangaroo Brands before being sold to Conagra Foods and becoming the Sandwich Bros. we know today. You can find its Chicken Melts for sale at Costco for a mere $0.80 per serving.
Promoted as an anytime sort of food, each snack sandwich is composed of a pita packed with a breaded chicken patty and American cheese. Convenience is a major selling point for fans, even if some deem the marketing a skosh misleading. Positive reviews suggest each serving would be better described as a half-sandwich – and I can agree. I suggest you bulk up the wraps with lettuce, tomato, or any topping you see fit to cross over from simple to satisfying.
Kirkland Signature Chicken Bakes
The Costco food court has remained a source of stability in an ever-changing world. On top of the keystone hot dog combo and whole pizzas and slices, one menu item stands above the rest. According to our ranking of Costco food court items, the Chicken Bake is the best of them all. It also happens to be available in the freezer section of some warehouses at an even better price.
Since employees are not needed to prepare and serve the frozen Kirkland Signature Chicken Bakes, these handhelds are considerably cheaper when bought frozen by the case. Rather than spending $3.99 at the food court, you can savor the frozen version of the Caesar dressing-, chicken-, bacon-, and cheese-stuffed bake for only $2.50. Mind you, the cases aren't available at Costcos in my area, so I instead looked to Seattle for pricing on this one. If you do have these at your local Costco and can buy them, you should, as they allow you to enjoy the flavor of the food court from the comfort of your own home.
Beecher's 'World's Best' Mac & Cheese
Macaroni and cheese is one of the most beloved dishes. Picky pre-kindergartners whose preferences are limited to how high they can count and gourmands in search of elite comfort food will both rave about the cheesy pasta creation. Somewhere near the middle ground between diapered critics and decadence is Beecher's "World's Best" Mac & Cheese.
Rather than individual portions, one Costco-sized package contains a platter of bakeable pasta that serves between six and nine people. Therefore, the exact cost per serving (this one was calculated based on Seattle's pricing) depends on how big the portions of penne, which is coated with a blend of cheese and spices, are. For six servings, you'll come just under the $3 mark at $2.58 per serving. However, if you're feeding a few more with smaller appetites, nine servings work out to $1.72 each.
As for quick convenience, you can opt to prepare the mac and cheese in the microwave in over 20 minutes or take a full hour to use a conventional oven and not rush the baking. Either way, for a little something extra, I suggest sprinkling some grated cheese on top and setting the pasta under the broiler to develop a delicious crust on the top.
Kirkland Signature Lasagna
Anyone who believes that budgeting means missing out on the best obviously isn't familiar with a favorite of the Costco freezer section. To many, the best frozen meal in the warehouse is a Kirkland Signature lasagna. As it happens, the popular meals, sold in two-tray packs, are also friendly to those watching their spending.
First, there is the Kirkland Signature Beef Lasagna, which contains semolina pasta, ground beef, tomatoes, mozzarella, and ricotta cheese. Each tray offers enough food to feed six, making the cost per serving $1.67, based on Seattle's pricing.
You can get an even better deal by buying another freezer aisle star: the Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna. In addition to the ingredients of the beef lasagna, this fan favorite features pork sausage seasoned with garlic, salt, and other spices. This adds a depth of flavor that makes the lasagna stand out. If I have to decide between the two, I usually go for the latter. It offers the same number of servings as the beef lasagna but works out to $1.53 per serving (based on Dallas pricing).
Marie Callender's Chicken Pot Pies
Decades of growth took Marie Callender's from a humble California baker to a household name. The business evolved from a bakery to a coffee shop, and eventually a restaurant chain before becoming a valued staple of the freezer section. The wide selection of Marie Callender's frozen meals merits its own ranking, and the affordably priced Chicken Pot Pie places right near the top.
Though some would argue it's not the best frozen meal from the brand, the Marie Callender's Chicken Pot Pie is a winner in savings at Costco, where members can purchase a case of them. Each box contains eight of the 10-ounce pies, which are loaded with carrots, celery, onions, peas, and, of course, white-meat chicken baked into a flaky crust. Each individual pot pie at Costco works out to $1.62. I find these especially enjoyable on those chillier days where rich food wins out over lighter fare.
Kirkland Signature Pizza
Costco members adore the food court, especially for its myriad ways to enjoy pizza. You can order by the slice or snag a whole pie on which your family can feast — both options with which I'm quite familiar. You can even order ahead by phone so your pizza will be waiting for you to come pick it up. That said, the freezer section offers even more options, courtesy of the Kirkland Signature brand.
For starters, there is the low-carb Cauliflower Crust Pizza, topped with pepperoni, sausage, and roasted vegetables. The two-pack contains eight total servings, working out to $1.50 each. The Kirkland Signature Artisan Crust Pepperoni Pizza, a more traditional version of pizza, comes with four pies to a pack, meaning you can bring home 16 servings of pizza for $0.94 each. Lastly, there is the classic Kirkland Signature Cheese Pizza. This freezer find likewise contains 16 servings of pizza at $0.74 each and gives you the option of enjoying the pizza as-is or — as is the case in my home — customizing it with your own toppings, like red onions and a favorite barbecue sauce.
Methodology
The items selected on this list offer great flavors and solid textures and are easy to prepare. I based these recommendations on my personal experience and preferences and based on reviews from customers on social media.
Per-serving prices were calculated based on Costco warehouses located in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The prices for items not available in the region were calculated based on Seattle prices and were specifically denoted as such.