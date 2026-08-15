These 10 Satisfying Frozen Costco Meals Spare Your Wallet For Under $3 Per Serving

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Grocery affordability has been and remains a much-debated topic, especially in the wake of years of economic uncertainty. As a result, many are paying careful attention to how far they can stretch a dollar and are budgeting down to the serving. If you are among those aiming to keep costs below $3 per meal, you'll be pleased to know that Costco has an array of options friendly to your wallet, palate, and desired amount of effort.

Frozen products tend to have more staying power in the home, as they can be hot and on the table in no time. Though not always the case, bulk groceries tend to bring the prices down across the board, from breakfast through dinner. Just because you're working on a budget doesn't mean you'll lose out on variety, great flavor, or restaurant-quality textures, either. This list of the best sub-$3-per-serving frozen Costco products spans French flavors, Japanese street food, and classic American fare. The products were selected based on personal experience and customer reviews. I calculated costs based on warehouse pricing in Dallas and Seattle.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.