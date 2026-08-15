Every Wheat Thins Flavor, Ranked Worst To Best

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I think we all go through phases with food. I know I do. There are times when I will hyper-fixate on a specific meal or snack. Then, I'll go through dry spells where I don't buy it or eat it for months. Wheat Thins, specifically, are a prime example of this. Those crunchy, whole-grain squares from Nabisco have been around since 1947, yet sometimes I completely forget they even exist — until the day comes when I pick them up again, and the cycle repeats itself.

My most recent rediscovery of Wheat Thins actually came with a bit of a surprise. There are now seven different kinds of Wheat Thins to choose from? I'm not sure when this development occurred. Of course, I'm familiar with the classics like Original, Reduced-Fat, and Low-Sodium. But now there are new faces like Ranch, Spicy Sweet Chili, and even Big Wheat Thins — because why reinvent the cracker when you can just make it larger? It's an interesting evolution, to be sure. But it's just the kind of assortment that calls for a good old taste test.

I hunted down all seven boxes in the lineup and crunched my way through every single one. They're all made from 100% whole grain wheat and follow the same thin format (if they didn't, they couldn't be called "Thins," could they?). So ranking them came down to their subtle nuances in flavor and, ultimately, how much I wanted to keep eating them.