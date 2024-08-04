The Best Varieties To Use For Better Tasting Sun-Dried Tomatoes

When the farmers of southern Italy learned to sun-dry their tomato crop in the long wake of its arrival to the country from the New World in the 1500s, the primary goal was preservation, not flavor. In a world without modern refrigeration, drying offered a way for people to have enough to eat through the periods of the year when fresh food was less available, especially in winter. Indeed, this preservation technique for fruit, vegetables, and herbs goes back to ancient times, and even beyond. As the tomato developed over the subsequent centuries into the versions we have today and overcame people's fears of eating it, sun-drying naturally came in the process, delivering a more concentrated dose of tomato flavor that won converts quickly and exploded in popularity after it arrived in the United States in the late 1970s.

With more than 10,000 varieties of tomato available today, the challenge becomes choosing the best variety of tomatoes for the occasion. While taste is always subjective, the most popular types that deliver the more desired flavors include Roma, San Marzano, Principe Borghese, Amish Paste, Napoli, Big Mama, and Plum Regal. That's because these tomatoes are meaty and have a low water content, keeping them firmer and cohesive as they dry. Low water also translates to faster drying and fewer mold issues. Lastly, the longer, oval shape makes these varieties easier to handle than larger, round tomatoes, with large, wet seed pockets, which is another reason to consider size in choosing a tomato for sun-drying.