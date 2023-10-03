Consider Size When Timing Your Homemade Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Sun-dried tomatoes are chewy slices of bright, sweet flavor. When laid out in the sun, or dehydrator, the red fruits lose up to 90% of their weight, causing the flavor to become more concentrated and intense — perfect for pesto with pasta or to top on bruschetta.

While nature does all the work of drying out tomatoes, the process can take some time. Sun-drying tomatoes lasts anywhere from a few days to two weeks. If you've ever wondered why some of your tomatoes end up brittle and hard while others turn out to be watery and soft after a week, you're probably not taking size into account.

Outside of the amount of sunlight you get and where you place them, the size of the tomato will impact its drying time. Larger tomatoes with a high water content will take a lengthy time to dry out. When choosing which tomatoes to dry, opt for the ones where the fruit is thick and there isn't too much juice — and make sure all of the sizes are similar.