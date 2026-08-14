6 Amy's Kitchen Burritos, Ranked

Amy's burritos don't exactly have a wild variety of flavors and ingredients. For most of the burritos on this list, the differences come down to cheese or no cheese, and pinto beans or black beans. But with the Southwestern-style burrito, Amy's took a swing at something a little different. The Southwestern Burrito features tomatoes, fire-roasted poblanos, jalapeños, Monterey Jack cheese, refried beans, corn masa, and black olives, all wrapped in a whole-wheat tortilla. I had high hopes indeed. But, unfortunately, this burrito sits at the bottom of the ranking.

To be clear, there is no bad burrito on this list. I'll make it known now that these are all affordable and genuinely tasty. But this one has some significant flaws. For one thing, the corn masa was formed into chunks that didn't seem to absorb any of the surrounding sauce, leaving them strangely firm. The black olive sounded weird to me, and it is indeed weird. The flavor feels out of place amongst the other ingredients. But the biggest issue was the consistency of the burrito filling. I expected the masa to be a textural ingredient that would act as a thickener, but the filling is positively soupy. I had to scrape it back into the wrap with a spoon, which is not something you ever want to have to do with a handheld food. It's delicious — smoky from the poblanos, creamy from the Jack cheese, earthy from the refried beans — but it's irredeemably wet.