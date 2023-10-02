Masa Harina Is The Textural Ingredient To Upgrade Green Chili Cheese Fries

Packed with smokey poblanos, spicy jalapeños, and tangy tomatillos, green chili puts a zesty Mexican twist on classic American chili cheese fries. Peppers and green tomatoes aren't the only Mexican ingredients green chili needs to convert it from a stew to a french fry topper. Masa harina is the quintessential staple that'll bind green chili into a more cohesive garnish for your green chili cheese fries.

If you've ever indulged in the dish, you've likely ended up eating the bulk of the chili off the plate after it slips off a flimsy fry. Chili is, after all, meat stewed in a flavorful broth. While melted cheese forms a thick, gooey barrier, it's not strong enough to contain stewed green chili. That's where masa harina comes into play. Meaning "dough flour" in Spanish, masa harina is the benchmark of Mexican culinary culture. It is the white corn flour made from drying the nixtamalized corn masa used to create tortillas and tamales. Flour is a well-known binding agent used to thicken sauces, soups, and stews. Wheat flour is a more common thickening agent in European and American cooking.

Masa harina has the same textural effect as wheat flour while also supplying a savory, corn flavor to complement the spicy, zesty peppers and tomatillos in green chili. As a thickening agent, masa harina transforms green chili's flavorful broth into a gel-like consistency that coats the solid ingredients and makes the chili easier to scoop with a cheesy fry.