Quote Of The Day By Ina Garten: 'When You Get Right Down To It, I Cook Pretty Much The Same Way You Do; It's Just...

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Ina Garten, aka the Barefoot Contessa, was born in 1948 and grew up in Connecticut, but unfortunately endured a stressful childhood with an abusive father that she couldn't wait to escape. Garten met her now-husband Jeffrey at just 16, and they married four years later in 1968. It was only after marrying that she discovered she wanted to cook (Garten's mother didn't want her in the kitchen), teaching herself through Julia Child's "Mastering the Art of French Cooking". The couple later moved to Washington D.C. where Garten worked for the White House Office of Management and Budget.

In 1978, spurred by a yearning for creativity in her career, Ina and Jeffrey made a seemingly spur-of-the-moment decision to purchase a specialty food store in the Hamptons, NY called Barefoot Contessa. The store became a huge success, eventually moving and expanding to East Hampton, NY. Almost 20 years later, Garten sold it to employees and began to write cookbooks. Her first, "The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook," sold more than 100,000 copies in 1999, the year it was published.

After the success of her first few cookbooks, Garten's television show "Barefoot Contessa" premiered on the Food Network in 2002 and ran for a marathon 19 seasons until 2021. It was a glimpse into Ina's life (including adorable cameos from Jeffrey), with Garten providing approachable recipes, practical advice for entertaining, and decorating for gatherings. Garten now hosts the Food Network show "Be My Guest with Ina Garten" where she cooks for a famous guest in her East Hampton, NY home. Garten has many Emmy awards and nominations, and she has even won three James Beard Awards.