Ina Garten's Knack For Succeeding Sadly Stems From A Stressful Childhood

Ina Garten has been wildly successful in every endeavor she has taken on. From the White House job that left her unfulfilled to her decades-long Food Network career, Garten can do seemingly anything she puts her mind to, and she has her upbringing to thank for her work ethic and ability to surpass expectations. Unfortunately, much of that has to do with her parents, which she did not sugarcoat in her memoir, "Be Ready When The Luck Happens."

In her latest book, Garten describes her doctor father as being both physically and mentally abusive, sharing, "He'd hit me or pull me around by my hair" if she didn't live up to his standard. Both parents could be described as authoritarian, and she described her childhood as having very little warmth, with all the focus on achievement and academics. She wrote, "In our house, my brother and I had one job—to excel academically, which meant that we spent most of our time alone, in our rooms, doing homework."

Garten even said that her toys as a child were all geared toward learning, with no emphasis on just having fun or being creative. The "Barefoot Contessa" star recalled that her favorite toy, a tea set gifted to her great uncle, was her only non-learning toy; ultimately, that tea set had the most significant impact on her.