At 49, Julia Child Launched A Life-Changing Cookbook That Still Shapes Kitchens Today

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Julia Child is among the most recognizable names in American culinary history. Her influence on home cooks across the nation cannot be overstated and is not limited to her era but very much continues in the modern day as well. She was 49 years old when she published "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," a book that launched her culinary career and quickly became one of the classic cookbooks every home chef should have.

Child was born in the United States and only became familiar with French cuisine when her husband's job moved the couple to Europe during the late 1940s. The encounter with the foreign cuisine left such an impression on Child that she became a student at Le Cordon Bleu in 1949 — a prestigious cooking school in Paris, where she had the chance to learn from the very best. She got her diploma in 1951 and started working on the book the following year, along with two French collaborators. The aim of the book wasn't merely writing about French cuisine; it was writing for an American audience.

It took Child and her co-writers nearly a decade to complete "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," which was published in 1961. The book became a huge commercial success, and its popularity never dwindled. Six decades later, it is still a bestseller on Amazon, with new readers continually discovering it, cooking with it, and learning from it.