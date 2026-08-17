How To Order A Triple Breakfast Stacks McMuffin Since It's Been Gone From The McDonald's Menu

When McDonald's released its Triple Breakfast Stacks in 2018, lovers of hearty breakfasts were enamored. "Basically similar to their sausage and egg or bacon and egg biscuit, but two sausages, bacon, egg and cheese in the middle," explained a customer on Reddit, with some on the same thread saying it was "excessive but it was glorious." The stack option stuffed multiple breakfasts into one, and customers were quick to customize their choices of meats layered into the brekkie behemoth. After the menu item disappeared, comeback rumors stirred hope among fans, though the sandwich has never returned to the official lineup.

Though the amalgamation of two savory sausage patties, multiple slices of American cheese, crispy bacon, and egg packed between a toasted English muffin isn't sitting on current menus, some McDonald's fans are hacking the meal. Workers may need directions when compiling this beast, however, so be prepared with a specific set of instructions. Even when the stack was first released, employees appeared to be winging it, with a bit of help from curious customers. Should your own neighborhood golden arches require some assistance, order a Sausage McMuffin with Egg and doctor it up with cheese, sausage, and bacon. The move is one of those genius Egg McMuffin ordering tricks that can make a breakfast 10 times better and doesn't depend on any special promotion or employee expertise.