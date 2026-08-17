How To Order A Triple Breakfast Stacks McMuffin Since It's Been Gone From The McDonald's Menu
When McDonald's released its Triple Breakfast Stacks in 2018, lovers of hearty breakfasts were enamored. "Basically similar to their sausage and egg or bacon and egg biscuit, but two sausages, bacon, egg and cheese in the middle," explained a customer on Reddit, with some on the same thread saying it was "excessive but it was glorious." The stack option stuffed multiple breakfasts into one, and customers were quick to customize their choices of meats layered into the brekkie behemoth. After the menu item disappeared, comeback rumors stirred hope among fans, though the sandwich has never returned to the official lineup.
Though the amalgamation of two savory sausage patties, multiple slices of American cheese, crispy bacon, and egg packed between a toasted English muffin isn't sitting on current menus, some McDonald's fans are hacking the meal. Workers may need directions when compiling this beast, however, so be prepared with a specific set of instructions. Even when the stack was first released, employees appeared to be winging it, with a bit of help from curious customers. Should your own neighborhood golden arches require some assistance, order a Sausage McMuffin with Egg and doctor it up with cheese, sausage, and bacon. The move is one of those genius Egg McMuffin ordering tricks that can make a breakfast 10 times better and doesn't depend on any special promotion or employee expertise.
Hacking breakfast for a filling start to the day
Assume nothing when stepping up to place your sizable order, and list out the ingredients individually to build the beast of a breakfast. Placing your request for Triple Breakfast Stacks through the app or at a self-serve kiosk can help eliminate any social anxieties if you're worried about employees struggling to deal with off-menu meals.
Once you've familiarized yourself with the possibilities, you can go wild with any customizations of your choosing. Add extra bacon for more savory crunch, or swap the English muffin for a biscuit or McGriddle. One fan of the breakfast sandwich inserts a hash brown into the stack for a bonus layer of savory appeal. Depending on whether you'd like to bend your breakfast into a sweet or savory lane, spoon sweet strawberry jam onto the bread, drizzle syrup into the pile, or dip bites into ketchup. The only thing you'll need to remember is to pick up an extra stack of napkins on your way out. This sandwich can get messy.