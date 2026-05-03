McDonald's Sources English Muffins From The Largest Bakery In The US

When you first unwrap that parcel of bread, egg, sausage, and cheese, it's hard to truly understand how far each of those McDonald's Sausage Egg McMuffin ingredients had to come to join the others. Even more mind-boggling is how you can order any McDonald's breakfast favorite in New York on one day, and in California on another, and they'll both taste the same. Here's another reality to wrap your head around: Those consistently soft and fluffy English muffins may not even have been baked in the same place, or even by the same baking company.

McDonald's sources its English muffins from a regional array of baking companies, many with multiple sub-brands. These baking companies include Fresh Start Bakeries, Aspire Bakeries, and C.H. Guenther & Son. But the biggest of all these suppliers is a quiet bakery brand behemoth, and the largest commercial baking company in the country: Bimbo Bakeries USA, part of the Grupo Bimbo family of baking companies, headquartered in Mexico City. It's not surprising that Bimbo Bakeries USA is the largest in the country, when its parent company is the world's largest bakery company.

With an estimated global market share of 8-9% of the world's bread market and operations across 39 countries, there are more than 55 bakery sites in the U.S. under Bimbo Bakeries, and 40 separate brands, including home staples like Sara Lee. There are a whopping 210,376 bakery companies in the U.S. — and Bimbo Bakeries is undoubtedly the biggest.