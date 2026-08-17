The Bizarre $300 Costco Seafood Delicacy Customers Love (Apparently It Tastes Better Than It Looks)

Costco is known to have some of the best prices in the grocery biz thanks to its Kirkland Signature brand and bulk buying that brings down name-brand prices. When it comes to seafood, there are plenty of budget-friendly frozen seafood staples and frozen seafood meals to choose from.

Costco's Wild Alaska Giant Whole Cooked Red Sea Cucumbers, however, stray from the norm. They come in three 3-pound bags and are priced at a whopping $289.99, which translates to around $32 per pound. The sea cucumbers are caught by divers who pluck them off the ocean floor, after which they're cleaned and cooked for added convenience.

While they may look more like seafloor monsters than an appetizing fillet of fish, sea cucumbers are quite the ocean delicacy, touted for their myriad health benefits and revered in many Asian countries as an ingredient that only the elite can afford. Indeed, it seems that sea cucumbers are an exclusive treat no matter where you reside in the world. Still, Costco customers love them — at the time of writing, the sea cucumbers boast an average rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Additionally, Redditors said that it's a great delicacy to ring in the Lunar New Year.