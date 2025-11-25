'In This Economy?' — Costco's Prices For Crab Legs And Lobster Tails Leave Shoppers Shell-Shocked
Although Costco is known as one of the most affordable retailers, the wholesaler does occasionally surprise its customers with an eye-popping price tag. Instagram user @Costcohotfinds recently shared a video displaying Costco's lobster and crab selection, and it's safe to say the prices left people a bit crabby.
The biggest offender appears to be a 10-pound box of wild caught red king crab leg and claws, which is selling for $330, easily ranking on the list of Costco's most expensive foods. "In this economy? Be for real," said one commenter on the Instagram post, and another echoed, "Lolololol is Costco kidding with those prices." Aside from the 10-pound box, smaller packages are also available, costing significantly less — but at $35 per pound, you'll still be shelling out around $70 for a two-pound pack of crab legs. The lobster tails are slightly cheaper, selling for $27 per pound, and prices can always vary by location. In any case, though, this purchase is a splurge.
Some commenters opined that the prices are still a good deal given the fact that seafood continues to be more expensive, and taking into consideration the seafood for sale was wild caught. But even for those who can afford the price tag, the purchase might not be fully worth it. "I got those last weekend. They were not very good. Been a fan of their crab legs in the past, so was surprised at the small amount of meat and the flavor," reported one customer.
Costco's crab and lobster prices have almost doubled in the past five years
Loyal Costco fans were quick to point out that while seafood has never been particularly cheap, these very same items used to have a much lower price tag. Shoppers have noticed the wholesaler's prices steadily climb since the COVID-19 pandemic, as a result of inflation. In December 2020, the same 10-pound box of red king crab cost just $250. The following year, it was going for $380, and the price ultimately reached a peak in 2023 when the crab was selling for a shell-shocking $440. This year's price tag might therefore be a better deal than some of the previous years, even though it's still higher than in the pre-COVID era.
While the comment section is buzzing with shock, Costco customers have been dismayed over the seafood prices for quite some time now. In 2021, one shopper expressed on Reddit that they "could buy 75 Costco rotisserie chickens for that amount of money," comparing the crab to another favorite item. On a thread discussing $80 stone crab claws, another person pointed out that the price for two trays could equal two weeks of groceries for some households. It appears that it all comes down to our individual tax brackets — but for those who are craving a good lobster dish without going bankrupt, Costco just dropped a lobster mac and cheese that's perfect for Thanksgiving, for $6.99 a pound.