'In This Economy?' — Costco's Prices For Crab Legs And Lobster Tails Leave Shoppers Shell-Shocked

Although Costco is known as one of the most affordable retailers, the wholesaler does occasionally surprise its customers with an eye-popping price tag. Instagram user @Costcohotfinds recently shared a video displaying Costco's lobster and crab selection, and it's safe to say the prices left people a bit crabby.

The biggest offender appears to be a 10-pound box of wild caught red king crab leg and claws, which is selling for $330, easily ranking on the list of Costco's most expensive foods. "In this economy? Be for real," said one commenter on the Instagram post, and another echoed, "Lolololol is Costco kidding with those prices." Aside from the 10-pound box, smaller packages are also available, costing significantly less — but at $35 per pound, you'll still be shelling out around $70 for a two-pound pack of crab legs. The lobster tails are slightly cheaper, selling for $27 per pound, and prices can always vary by location. In any case, though, this purchase is a splurge.

Some commenters opined that the prices are still a good deal given the fact that seafood continues to be more expensive, and taking into consideration the seafood for sale was wild caught. But even for those who can afford the price tag, the purchase might not be fully worth it. "I got those last weekend. They were not very good. Been a fan of their crab legs in the past, so was surprised at the small amount of meat and the flavor," reported one customer.