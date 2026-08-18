Give Your Next Italian Sub A Flavor Boost With This Garlicky Dip

Italian subs are chock-full of spiced and cured cold cuts, cheese, and veggies. These sandwich fillings are plenty flavorful, so the best way to complement them is with fittingly bold condiments. And you can give your next Italian sub a flavor boost with a robust garlicky dip known as bagna cauda.

A dish from the Piedmont region of Italy, bagna cauda is made with garlic, olive oil, butter, and melted anchovies and packs a serious aromatic and umami punch. It is a warm sauce and dip traditionally served with raw vegetables for dipping, though it's also a dip we think roasted veggies crave. A condiment like bagna cauda will not only pair perfectly with the raw veggies in an Italian sub, but it'll also complement the Italian cold cuts and smoky, creamy provolone cheese. In fact, a recipe from the BBC Radio program "Saturday with John Toal" shows just how easy it is to convert bagna cauda into a sandwich filling by blending the traditional bagna cauda recipe with Dijon mustard and balsamic vinegar to spread over crusty sourdough bread before layering on olive tapenade. The recipe then adds tomatoes, mozzarella balls, parma ham, salami, mixed lettuce leaves, basil, and red peppers. You can follow the BBC recipe, or swap the sourdough bread for a baguette or submarine roll, adding the veggies, meat, and cheese combinations of your choice, as all will benefit from the umami-rich bagna cauda spread.