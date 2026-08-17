The Highest-Rated Salad Dressing Isn't Kraft Or Ken's, According To Consumer Reports

Bottled salad dressings are a convenient commodity, saving you time and effort on homemade salad dressing. Plus, with the wide range of mayo- and oil-based dressings on the market, you can keep multiple bottles stocked to help vary your weekly salad menus. While you might reach for tried-and-true brands like Kraft or Ken's, a recent Consumer Reports ranking of salad dressings places Annie's at the very top.

According to Consumer Reports, Annie's Organic Lite Raspberry Vinaigrette achieved a mid-to-high range overall score, beating out vinaigrettes and mayo-based dressings from popular brands like Newman's Own, Hidden Valley, and Marie's. Annie's Organic Lite Raspberry Vinaigrette is USDA organic and non-GMO, with 70% less fat and 55% fewer calories than regular raspberry vinaigrette, with a mere 45 calories per serving. In fact, it's the low sodium, fat, saturated fat, sugar, and calorie count that earned this dressing a perfect nutrition score. Even if you aren't restricting calories, Annie's beat out many full-fat, high-calorie favorites like Hidden Valley Ranch. As for taste and texture, Consumer Reports trained tasters gave Annie's an above-average score.

Annie's may be an organic, high-end brand, but you can find its bottled salad dressings at many national grocery chains like Safeway. Customers on Instacart raved about the flavor and nutritional benefits of Annie's Organic Lite Raspberry Vinaigrette. One proclaimed, "This product is my go-to salad dressing — flavorful (but not overwhelmingly so) tangy, refreshing — and it had both the amazingly low sodium and low calories."