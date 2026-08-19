The Major Struggle Chick-Fil-A Employees Face Isn't An Issue At Most Other Fast Food Chains

In the business of fast food, quickness is king. The quality of the product coming out of the drive-thru window must meet customer standards, of course, but the speed of service is especially paramount here. When would-be customers see a line of cars snaking around the restaurant, they are likely to pass right on by. As such, wherever chains can find a way to shave a few seconds off the time it takes to deliver a meal, they take it. Unfortunately for employees at Chick-fil-A, though, this often means spending their shift standing outdoors to take customer orders face-to-face, rather than through the industry-standard menu board and radio box.

According to Chick-fil-A employees on Reddit, this technique is meant to be deployed typically during peak hours and leads to a vast improvement in overall efficiency. As soon as an order is put in, the order taker can move on to the next car, eliminating, for example, one car blocking the next from ordering while they wait for their food. The system must work considering how much it is used, but it does come with an obvious downside: The weather outside isn't always nice.

On a beautiful spring day, employees might welcome a stint in the outdoors, chatting with customers and avoiding the faster-paced work happening in the kitchen. When it's hot enough to fry an egg on the sidewalk, however, or pouring down rain, it's hard to imagine that those employees wouldn't prefer to revert to the radio and accept that they might not serve quite so many cars that shift. As one alleged employee on Reddit confessed about working during a particularly hot season, "I absolutely despise it. They put me on outside serving all week last week. I'm desperately looking for another job because of this."