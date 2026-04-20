The Drive-Thru Etiquette Rule You're Probably Breaking On Rainy Days

Several similar threads exist, with present and past drive-thru workers discussing the many ways that customers have left them soaked by leaving their wipers going. One commenter describes how attitude makes all the difference when you approach this situation, saying, "I asked someone to turn them off and they got angry and said 'I don't understand why I need to turn them off' as they watched me get drenched in wave after wave because of the torrential downpour."

Another Reddit user even came up with ways to fight back, stating, "Used to manage a fast food place, told everyone in drive thru they have permission to 1. Ask them to turn their wipers off. 2. If they didn't, open the window as small as they possibly could and make it super frustrating for the customer to grab their items through it."

It also helps staff if you get your payment method ready, whether card or cash, before they open the window to minimize the time they have to lean out into the rain. Online discussion also describes how switching wipers on to get rid of pollen or dust on your windshield can catapult dirt and water at unsuspecting drive-thru staff, proving it helps to be mindful even if the weather is dry. While there are many mistakes you can make when visiting fast-food restaurants, ruining a drive-thru worker's day is one that is easy to avoid by just waiting to operate your wipers until you're clear of the drive-thru window.